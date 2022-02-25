 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Bahan running for McLean County Board District 2

  • 0
Download PDF McLean County Board Districts Map

BLOOMINGTON — Saybrook resident Tyler Bahan has entered the race for a McLean County Board seat in District 2.

Bahan describes himself as “a conservative voice looking to represent the younger generation of southeastern McLean County with a background in agriculture and rural living,” according to his campaign’s newly formed Facebook page.

District 2 covers an extensive portion of southeast McLean County and is currently represented by Republican board members William Friedrich and vice board chairman Jim Soeldner.

Bahan works in agriculture sales for a John Deere dealership.

Watch now: Illinois election officials monitoring cyberattack threat

All 20 McLean County Board seats are up for grabs in the 2022 election. Candidates can officially file for the election beginning March 7.

The primary election is June 28, with early voting beginning May 19.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal works to keep Black history alive

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal works to keep Black history alive

“When I think about the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, I have a greater sense of pride for my community and also to know the history of those who came before me and the role that they played in shaping this community and providing opportunity for future Black Americans in McLean County.”

Watch Now: Related Video

State of the Union: Immigration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News