Bahan running for McLean County Board District 2

BLOOMINGTON — Saybrook resident Tyler Bahan has entered the race for a McLean County Board seat in District 2.
Bahan describes himself as “a conservative voice looking to represent the younger generation of southeastern McLean County with a background in agriculture and rural living,” according to his campaign’s newly formed Facebook page.
District 2 covers an extensive portion of southeast McLean County and is currently represented by Republican board members William Friedrich and vice board chairman Jim Soeldner.
Bahan works in agriculture sales for a John Deere dealership.
All 20 McLean County Board seats are up for grabs in the 2022 election. Candidates can officially file for the election beginning March 7.
The primary election is June 28, with early voting beginning May 19.
The general election is Nov. 8.
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather