At ISU watch party for gubernatorial debate, students see chance to engage, learn before voting

NORMAL — University High School senior Pierce McDade cannot vote in the upcoming election, but he still wanted to learn more about the candidates for governor.

He had a chance to at a debate watch party hosted at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom in Bone Student Center.

McDade did not know the event was happening until he saw signs for it on his way home from school Thursday. He was intrigued and returned to campus later that night.

"I can't actually go to the debate, but being in the same building, right across the hall (is still interesting)," he said.

Incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker and his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, met that night in Braden Auditorium for the first of two debates.

Illinois State University freshmen Kylie Black and Mia Norris will be able to vote in the election, and both plan to do so.

For Black and Norris, who both favored Pritzker, abortion and education were big issues. As someone who plans to go into education Norris is concerned about things like benefits for teachers.

“I would like a pension and I would like rights over my body,” she said.

Encouraging civic engagement

ISU hosted the watch party with the debate televised on giant screens for the campus community because tickets to the debate itself were limited. Black and Norris appreciated that ISU gave students a chance to engage in the debate even if they could not see it in person.

“It’s nice that it’s available,” Black said.

The audience at the watch party could follow along with debate bingo, watch live social media analytics and register to vote.

Daniel Golis, a junior and intern with the Center for Civic Engagement, was there helping people register to vote. Around 20 people signed up Thursday night, he said.

Golis is working on a minor in political science and said he felt the internship was a way to engage with that work and help others.

“I thought this was a really cool way to be civically engaged and give back to the community,” he said.

Nathan Carpenter, director of convergent media in the School of Communication, and volunteers from the Social Media Analytics Command Center (SMACC) had set up screens displaying real time statistics and engagements from social media.

“It helps us figure out what gathers people’s attention,” Carpenter said.

One trend he noticed is that both campaigns were constantly tweeting during the debate and seemed to be pulling pre-written tweets out as topics came up. Some of the big topics people were engaging with were abortion, crime and jobs.

The tweets associated with #ilgovdebate also quickly took a negative turn in tone, he said.

Focus on the issues

The interest in abortion was clear as a cheer went up across the room when the topic was brought up. Abortion was one of the top issues for Fiona DeGrazia, along with workers’ rights and education. She was sitting with Mark Cortez, who is also motivated by workers’ rights and education, especially affordability.

Both plan to vote for Pritzker.

“I’m here with no scholarships, it’s really hard to find scholarships,” Cortez said.

One of the debate questions submitted by the public was on the rising cost of higher education and how the candidates would address it.

McDade is working on his college applications. Affordability is a big issue for him because he knows that as much as he wants to make his decision about where to go to school based on how he fits at the college, the cost is going to be a big factor.

“I think all tuition needs to be looked at, and the loan system needs to be looked at,” he said.

The watch party included a panel of ISU faculty members, AARP members and students after the debate. AARP was one of the debate sponsors.

AARP Illinois President Alan Hollenbeck offered students an observation based on his experience seeing Richard Nixon elected president even as anti-Vietnam War protests swept the nation.

“Ultimately, substantive change in the political process happens in the voting booth,” he said.

Eduardo Monk Jr. was one of the panelists and is the president of the College Republicans club at ISU. He felt Bailey outperformed Pritzker.

He sees debates as sort of chess matches as the candidates try to outmaneuver each other rhetorically. The debate gave Bailey a chance to humanize himself for voters, Monk said.

Black had the opposite reaction to the debate, saying Bailey seemed to attack Pritzker too much rather than focus on the issues.

“That way that you are as a human really comes out in a debate,” she said prior to the candidates taking the stage.

She and Norris both felt the candidates strayed from the questions, though.

“They do what politicians do best and they don’t answer the question,” Norris said.

On other issues, attendees felt that they still needed more information before making a decision. DeGrazia and Cortez both felt that way about the SAFE-T Act, they said.

Dwayne Banks Jr., who graduated from ISU this past spring, said he too felt he needed more information on it, but also that there seemed to be a lot of misinformation going around about it.

Banks was able to attend the debate in person through a ticket provided by the Bailey campaign after he reached out to both candidates. He wants to know more before deciding which way he will vote and was glad to be able to attend the debate.

“I believe as a former Illinois State University student and as a young adult, it’s important for young Americans and students to be engaged in our politics,” he said.