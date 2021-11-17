Appointments to be required for certain services at Bloomington driver’s facility

BLOOMINGTON – Drivers needing a behind-the-wheel road test, REAL ID, standard driver’s license or ID card will need to make an appointment for their visit to the Bloomington Driver Services Facility, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday.

Appointment requirements extend to Illinois Driver Services facilities in Peoria, Champaign, Morris, the Dirksen Parkway location in Springfield and other large facilities across the state.

Services such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title will not require an appointment.

Appointments can be made up to 10 days in advance at ilsos.gov. They will be required at the 1510 W. Market St., Bloomington, location beginning Dec. 16.

Seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will continue to be served as walk-ins, but can also make an appointment.

White’s office also is expanding online driver’s license and ID renewals. The Secretary of State’s Office is mailing letters to those with expired driver’s licenses and IDs, allowing them to renew licenses online, by phone or by mail.

“This comprehensive plan further addresses the heavy customer volume at facilities caused by the ongoing pandemic,” White said in a statement.

The remote renewal expansion is estimated to cut down about 1 million in-person customers, White’s office said.

Expiration dates for all drivers’ licenses and IDs in the state were previously extended to Jan. 1, 2022, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had previously extended the deadline for a REAL ID to May 3, 2023.

