Appointments to be required for certain services at Bloomington driver’s facility

People waited in line at the Illinois Secretary of State Facility, 1510 W. Market St., Bloomington, on Thursday. The facility has seen extremely long lines with wait times up to an hour as the office attempts to deal with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Bloomington DMV is open but pandemic complicates operations.

BLOOMINGTON – Drivers needing a behind-the-wheel road test, REAL ID, standard driver’s license or ID card will need to make an appointment for their visit to the Bloomington Driver Services Facility, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday.

Appointment requirements extend to Illinois Driver Services facilities in Peoria, Champaign, Morris, the Dirksen Parkway location in Springfield and other large facilities across the state.

Services such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title will not require an appointment.

032821-blm-loc-1dmv

Caleb Jeffrey, right, 17, Bloomington, waits in line on Thursday with his father, Deon, as he prepared to take a driver's test for a license at the Illinois Secretary of State Facility, 1510 W. Market St., Bloomington. The facility has seen extremely long lines with wait times up to an hour as the office attempts to deal with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointments can be made up to 10 days in advance at ilsos.gov. They will be required at the 1510 W. Market St., Bloomington, location beginning Dec. 16.

Seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will continue to be served as walk-ins, but can also make an appointment.

Illinois Driver Services facilities requiring appointments

Facility Address Beginning Date for Appointments
Bloomington 1510 W. Market St. Dec. 16
Peoria 3311 N. Sterling Ave. Dec. 1
Champaign 2012 Round Barn Rd. Dec. 14
Springfield 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway Nov. 29
Morris 425 E. Route 6 Jan. 6
Bradley 111 Village Square Shopping Plaza Dec. 9
Moline 2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10 Jan. 4
Rockford 3720 E. State St. Dec. 7
Bethalto 20 Terminal Dr., Ste. 103, East Alton Jan. 11
Belleville 400 W. Main Jan. 13
DeKalb 1360 Oakwood St. Jan. 19
Marion 1905 Rendleman St. Jan. 25
Quincy 2512 Locust St.

White’s office also is expanding online driver’s license and ID renewals. The Secretary of State’s Office is mailing letters to those with expired driver’s licenses and IDs, allowing them to renew licenses online, by phone or by mail.

“This comprehensive plan further addresses the heavy customer volume at facilities caused by the ongoing pandemic,” White said in a statement.

032821-blm-loc-2dmv

Long lines develop outside the Illinois Secretary of State office in Bloomington on Thursday. 

The remote renewal expansion is estimated to cut down about 1 million in-person customers, White’s office said.

Expiration dates for all drivers’ licenses and IDs in the state were previously extended to Jan. 1, 2022, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had previously extended the deadline for a REAL ID to May 3, 2023.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

