BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners is looking for candidates to fill an open board seat that will become vacant March 1.

Interested applicants should send a letter of interest to the Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners care of Judge Rebecca Foley, 104 W. Front St. Letters must be postmarked by March 10 to be considered.

Candidates must be a resident of Illinois for the past two years, must live in and be a legally registered voter in Bloomington, must have well-known political convictions that can be verified by their voting history, must be someone of integrity and capacity, and must not hold any other political office.

The candidate must also be able to attend board meetings, elections and other necessary commission functions.

Because both major political parties currently are represented on the board, the candidate can be of any political affiliation.

For questions about the position, contact Luke Stremlau, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, at 309-888-5136.

