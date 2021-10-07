Advisory panels outline McLean County map-making process

BLOOMINGTON — The first three independent meetings on McLean County’s map-making process have concluded with advisory members carving out preliminary details about how the county's political map will look for the next decade.

The McLean County Board districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect new population data from the decennial census.

The “Red, White & Blue” committee, which is split into three working groups – Red, White and Blue – is directed to develop three county board district maps by the end of the month.

The full McLean County Board will vote to adopt one of the maps at its Nov. 16 meeting.

Residents will have a chance to provide input on the three proposed maps at a 7 p.m. public hearing Nov. 1 in room 400 of the McLean County Government Center.

The groups analyzed the current county board map and asked procedural questions to McLean County First Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Spanos, Interim County Administrator Cassy Taylor and other county staff.

“The primary concern is one person, one vote,” Spanos said. “And that may be somewhat confusing to someone who hasn’t done this before, but essentially what that is saying is by having equal size districts, the same number of people are represented by each county board member so if all the board districts were say 10,000 people that had two county board members, every 10,000 people have those two votes.”

Taylor said she expects the working groups to start delving into the new maps in the GIS software at their next meetings.

The bipartisan advisory committee was created in May after controversy between some Republicans and Democrats, and from residents who were against the idea of allowing board members to construct their own maps.

Three retired chief judges of the 11th Judicial Circuit lead the three sub-committees of the Red, White & Blue panel.

Beth Robb leads the Red group, Kevin Fitzgerald leads the White group and John Freese heads the Blue group.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre selected the committee members with input from Republican Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner and Democratic Board Member Elizabeth Johnston.

The 24 independent committee members range from small business owners to farmers, teachers and administrators from State Farm, Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University.

The panel also was created after long debates over how the county board should be constructed for the next 10 years. Many Republicans backed a plan to reduce the size of the board to five districts with four members in each, while many Democrats had backed a plan to expand the board to 20 districts with one member in each.

Both plans eventually dissolved and several board members changed their votes in committee meetings to ultimately retain the same structure of the board at 10 districts with two members in each.

That vote in May to keep the current board structure had set the stage for the “Red, White & Blue” committee to redraw maps, however, the committee still had to wait months for census data to be released.

Initial census data was released in August, while more specific data that breaks down race, gender and age was released in September. The data was delayed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McLean County’s population increased by at least 1,382 people from 2010 to 2020, according to the new census data.

That means about 170,954 people lived in McLean County as of April 1, 2020, compared to the 169,572 people counted in the 2010 census. The county’s growth was driven by increases in Bloomington’s and Normal’s populations, as the rural areas outside the Twin Cities decreased in population.

The county’s increase came from a 2.63% jump in Bloomington’s population and a 0.45% increase in Normal’s population since 2010.

The three advisory panels are each expected to meet two more times in October before submitting a recommended map to the McLean County Board.

Taylor said it is possible a group could submit a map at its second meeting or that one could meet for a fourth time.

