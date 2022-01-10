ACLU: Bloomington license plate cameras 'invasive'

BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois is urging Bloomington to pull out of an agreement with Flock Safety to deploy automatic license place readers.

The ACLU in a statement Monday called the technology "invasive" and stated the city needs to share more information with the community before contracting the company.

"Beyond these immediate issues, the ALPR technology poses a risk to civil liberties and privacy, and also, can become a tool to surveil and monitor Black and brown communities," the ACLU said in a statement. "These are the very communities that already suffer from significant over-policing, whether in Bloomington or other communities across the country."

The Bloomington City Council will consider the $59,000 two-year contract with Flock Safety of Atlanta, Georgia, during a Monday meeting. The cost of the first year of the contract is $31,500, and the second year is $27,500.

Documents prepared ahead of the city council meeting indicate the security cameras would help the Bloomington Police Department in "enhancing public safety in areas impacted by violent crimes and near locations of frequent vehicle crashes."

If approved, 10 automatic license plate readers would be installed in "areas of the city impacted by violent crime in 2021." The cameras are pole-mounted and solar-powered, and will connect to a ALPR cloud system.

Eight police departments and sheriff offices in Illinois have agreed to share ALPR data with Bloomington: West Peoria, Springfield, Champaign, Rantoul, Channahon, and Pekin police departments, and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.

The Bloomington Police Department also intends to speak with the Public Safety and Community Relations Board later in January about ALPRs and the city's plan for their use.

Bloomington currently has a network of security cameras installed in public areas throughout the city, which have helped solve crimes. The use of such cameras has raised local questions and concerns regarding privacy.

The ACLU has stated that, if the city moves forward with the contract, the the police department should create a specific privacy policy regulating the use of the technology, which should be shared with the public. The organization also stated the BPD should publicly share where the APLR cameras are installed and how the decision on where to place them was made.

The Bloomington City Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed through the city's YouTube page. Up to 10 members of the public will be allowed to attend in person. Meetings are held on the 4th floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E, Washington St., Bloomington.

People can provide emailed public comment for city council meetings by emailing publiccomment@cityblm.org at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Those wanting to speak in-person or remotely must register at cityblm.org/register at least 5 minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person comments, and 15 minutes prior for virtual.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.