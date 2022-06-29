Abortion-rights activists march Wednesday evening in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — At least 40 people gathered in downtown Bloomington Wednesday evening to march for abortion rights.

It was the third such event in Bloomington since the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reversed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that made abortion a constitutional right.

Behind Wednesday’s event were Janna Alshabah and Cardella Joyce, both juniors at Bloomington High School and part of the local “Not In Our School” group.

The two welcomed “anybody who wants to protest the decision made by the Supreme Court last week,” Alshabah said, whether those people are directly affected by the issue or serving as an ally for others. She especially encouraged young people to speak out for what matters to them, she said.

Speaking to the group assembled on the south side of the McLean County Museum of History, Alshabah and Joyce urged the crowd to keep pushing for change, refusing to let the issue fade away.

“Don’t let the energy dissipate,” Joyce said.

Likewise, Alshabah called for attendees to pursue activism, but “not just performatively — we need to keep going toward our goals.”

She continued, “We all know this affects Black and Brown bodies the most because they struggle the most to get the care they need. We cannot stand by.”

Nearly all in attendance carried signs in support of abortion rights, bearing phrases like, “No uterus, no opinion”; “Keep your policies off my body”; “Reproductive rights are human rights”; and “Power = choice”. One sign listed several places where people can donate to support abortion access.

One young woman told The Pantagraph she was motivated to attend the protest by her newborn niece.

“I want her to have access to the health care she needs,” said the woman, who asked not to be named, explaining that her family would not be OK with her presence at the event. She shared that a female relative had been raped by a man she didn’t know and became pregnant. Now, the woman chooses to protest so that girls like her niece will someday have access to the choice of abortion.

After inviting other attendees to speak and then teaching them a handful of chants, Alshabah and Joyce led the group on a march throughout downtown Bloomington, wrapping up around 7 p.m.

“This is what a feminist looks like,” the marchers called out, along with “My body, my choice”; and “This is what democracy looks like”.

Another abortion-rights event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Withers Park, on Washington Street in downtown Bloomington. The protest, called “We Dissent: A Funeral for Freedom” on the Facebook event page, is being organized by the McLean County Pro Choice Warriors.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

