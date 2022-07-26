$9 million in COVID relief funding to fund Bloomington infrastructure

BLOOMINGTON — About $7 million of the city of Bloomington's $13.4 million in federal coronavirus relief funding has been committed to various infrastructure projects over the next two years.

On Monday, the Bloomington City Council approved a resolution laying out a framework for how officials want to allocate the entirety of the money the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act.

ARPA was the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed in 2021 to help individuals and all levels of government deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason recommended reserving $9 million of the funding for city infrastructure and splitting the remaining money evenly between economic development and socioeconomic opportunities. Much of the infrastructure funding has already been spent or committed, he said.

Although the resolution categorizes preferred ARPA spending, the council must still approve individual expenditures.

"Also, this is a resolution and if we find that there is a higher priority or a change in the vision by the elected officials, we can make that change," Gleason said. "But like many communities, we were asked and the expectation by the community (is) to show what value are we placing on these funds that we received from the federal government."

Infrastructure expenses targeted for ARPA include asphalt and concrete work for the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons, design work for hydraulic modeling to eliminate storm water issues within the community and the combination of two design phases for the Locust Street/Colton Avenue combined sewer overflow elimination and water main replacement project.

Some council members voiced concerns about reshuffling the purposes of ARPA funding down the road.

First Ward Alderman Grant Walch said he would like to see a set date written into a future ordinance that if the money isn't spent on one of the three categories of spending, it automatically shifts to another category.

"I think that would give some encouragement to maybe spend it on economic development," Walch said.

Seventh Ward Alderwoman Mollie Ward, however, said she was concerned that if the city doesn't market the availability of the federal funding, it could be put into a situation where no one tries to tap into it.

"I hope that we can include in whatever application and process we create a serious effort to market this rather than to sort of allow the clock to tick out," Ward said.

Communities have until the end of 2024 to commit all of their ARPA funding and until the end of 2026 to spend it.

Because allocations have to be locked in by the end of 2024, Gleason proposed introducing a running total of ARPA appropriations for each individual funding request that comes before council.

New ward boundaries

In other business, the council also voted to set new boundaries to Bloomington's nine wards.

The law requires that there should not be a 10% disparity in population between any wards. But according to 2020 census data, Ward Seven on the northwest side of town had 11.8% deviation from an average ward's population and Ward Eight in the southeast side of town had a 25.5% deviation.

Therefore, city staff developed alternative maps using GIS redistricting software.

The council settled on a map that relocated two precincts out of the eighth ward and moved one precinct into the seventh ward. Some of the biggest changes are in the sixth ward, which lost three of its districts but gained two new ones, and the fourth ward, which lost one district and gained three.

The map was approved by a 6-3 vote with council members Ward, Julie Emig of the fourth ward and Jeff Crabill of the eighth ward voting against it.

Ward said the council had talked about how important it is for neighborhoods to be connected but this doesn't seem to be the case on the west side of the approved map.