$7 million solar energy project proposed southwest of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to review a renewable energy company’s proposal for a solar facility southwest of Bloomington that developers say could power 800 homes a year.

Towanda Solar LLC, owned by California-based Cypress Creek Renewables, is expected to spend about $7 million, with around $4 million invested locally, on the 5-megwatt, 28-acre project on a parcel owned by four residents in Dale Township. The zoning application was submitted April 8.

If the McLean County Zoning Board of Appeals approves the project at its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, the full county board would consider the project May 12.

It would be the second solar farm in McLean County, if the project is approved and subsequently receives a building permit to begin construction. It also would be the county’s largest, as McLean County’s lone solar farm about 2 miles east of Downs, owned by Moraine Solar LLC, is a 2-megawatt facility.

McLean County Building and Zoning Director Phil Dick said an additional renewable energy company, Breezewood Solar LLC, has submitted a special-use permit to the county. He said that proposal will be heard at the zoning board of appeals’ June meeting.

The projects are re-proposals of applications submitted after passage of the 2016 Future Energy Jobs Act, which included solar and wind energy development incentives.

The county at one time had at least 18 applications for solar farms in 2018.

Dick said the flurry of special-use permit applications from solar farm companies around 2017 stalled about two years later because the Downs solar project was the only one selected to move forward in a state lottery in 2019.

Even if approved by the county board, Dick said there is no guarantee if or when the proposed project would be constructed.

“They still have to get a construction permit to build it, and we’ve actually had a number of different companies apply for special uses to build (wind and solar) farms and then they expired, so they never built one,” Dick said. “This one, we don’t know for sure whether they’re going to build this one or not, either, until they go for the construction permit.”

Construction permits are issued through the building and zoning department and would not require county board approval, Dick added.

McLean County granted Towanda Solar two special use permits in 2018 and 2020 for a 2-megawatt solar energy facility on the same site in Dale Township, but the company never received a building permit.

Developers wrote in the newest proposal that the state’s “Illinois Shines” solar program changed under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act to incentivizing 5-megawatt solar farms instead of 2-megawatt facilities.

“The landscape for solar development in Illinois is greatly improved due to increasing energy efficiency, decreasing technology costs, and the passing of the CEJA bill (Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in September 2021),” wrote Kiera Gavin, an associate developer for Cypress Creek Renewables.

Officials at Cypress Creek Renewables could not be reached for further comment.

Towanda Solar expects the project to generate 21 local construction jobs along with property tax revenue for the county.

“The project will be a low-impact development requiring little to no local municipal services,” Gavin wrote.

She also said that as part of the Illinois Solar Block program, “the power generated from the solar energy facility will serve Illinois residents and nearby communities or industrial subscribers at or below market rates.”

The facility would be decommissioned after 40 years in operation.

Construction would include assembling rows of photovoltaic cell modules mounted on posts in the ground.

“These rows of modules are referred to as ‘solar arrays’ mounted on a single axis tracking system, which allows them to follow the sun throughout the day,” Gavin wrote. “The modules face east in the morning, are horizontal at midday, and face west in the afternoon, and are no more than 12 feet high at max tilt.”

Cypress Creek Renewables has invested more than $2.3 billion in solar energy since 2014. It has developed more than 11 gigawatts of solar energy in about 800 projects across 14 states.

