7 Bloomington residents considered to fill council vacancy

BLOOMINGTON — Seven Bloomington residents living in Ward 1 are being considered to fill a city council vacancy, city officials announced Friday.

The vacancy was created by Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem Jamie Mathy, who announced in March he would step down from the council because of a business conflict.

The residents under consideration to fill the Ward 1 seat are Tristan Bullington, Sean Fagan, Tim Foley, Jenna Kearns, Kevin Lower, Peggy Wade and Grant Walch.

Applications for “full consideration” for the vacancy were due April 20.

During its April 11 meeting, the Bloomington City Council approved Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen as mayor pro tem to replace Mathy. Boelen was elected to the council in April 2019 to represent the ward that covers part of southwest Bloomington.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe has 60 days from Mathy’s resignation from the council to appoint a replacement to fill his seat.

Vacancies are typically filled after the mayor interviews eligible applicants and selects one to recommend to city council. Council members then vote on whether to approve the replacement.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.