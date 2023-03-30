BLOOMINGTON — Significant staffing shortages at the McLean County Jail forced roughly a quarter of the jail's inmate population to temporarily transfer to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa on Tuesday.

McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said the jail is allotted 65 staffing positions for corrections officers, including sergeants. Currently, the jail is 24 officers short of full capacity.

Until staffing can get to a level that ensures the safety of officers and inmates alike, McLean County will pay LaSalle County $45 daily for each inmate they house.

The LaSalle County Jail is now holding about 50 McLean County inmates but can hold up to 60 if necessary. Another 150 inmates remain in McLean County.

"We tried to get them to a more local place, but a lot of jails are having the same problem we are," Lane said.

Lane added that he estimates the transfers to last three months, which could cost the county over $200,000, not including transportation costs to bring inmates to and from the McLean County Courthouse for hearings. McLean County also would be responsible for the health care costs of transferred inmates.

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said no budget amendment is necessary at this time to account for the additional expenses.

"Administration will be in continuous communication with the sheriff in regards to housing needs and subsequent budget considerations when the time comes," Taylor said.

Lane said the McLean County Sheriff's Office has tried numerous strategies to recruit new corrections officers and deputies, including radio advertisements, billboard advertisements, school career days and lowering the age of service to 18.

"We're doing everything we can to recruit and retain, but it depends on the people that apply," Lane said.

Ten applicants currently are in the hiring process. If approved, Lane said they would go through eight to 12 weeks of in-house training before spending another eight weeks in an academy program.

