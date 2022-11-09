5 takeaways from the midterm election in McLean County

Illinois Democrats' redistricting worked in their favor

In 2021, Springfield Democrats enacted new state legislative, congressional and Illinois Supreme Court maps that they hoped would lock in and expand their majorities for another decade. On Tuesday, in the first general election since those maps took effect, the redistricted maps worked as intended.

Democrats will likely return to Springfield in January with an expanded supermajority in the state House while limiting their losses to one or two seats — still a supermajority — in the state Senate.

At the same time, Illinois will send 14 Democrats and three Republicans to Washington in January, a congressional delegation with two less Republicans and one additional Democrat (Illinois lost one seat following the 2020 U.S. Census) than the current composition.

This came despite concerns that Democrats had drawn a congressional map featuring several districts that would be susceptible to Republican takeover in certain years. But, in the swingy 17th Congressional District in northwest Illinois and in three suburban Chicago districts, Democrats defended their turf. They also picked up a seat in downstate Illinois — the 13th Congressional District.

The party will also expand its majority on the Illinois Supreme Court from 4-3 to 5-2, holding two newly-drawn districts based in suburban and exurban Chicago despite strong Republican challenges, including one from an incumbent Supreme Court justice.

Heading into Election Day, insiders in both parties believed Republicans could take at least one Supreme Court seat, the 17th Congressional District, one of the suburban Chicago congressional seats and pick up seats in the legislature. Besides winning a couple of Senate seats, none of that happened for Republicans and the Democratic maps withstood their first challenge.

Voter turnout trending up in midterms

McLean County's political engagement is growing as the number of registered voters and ballots cast have steadily increased over the years.

McLean County historically has two election bodies: the Bloomington Election Commission, which handles voters living within city limits, and the McLean County Clerk's Office for rest of the county.

While the percentage of voter turnout has remained relatively steady for the past four midterm elections, the number of votes cast has significantly increased.

In 2010, the number of ballots counted in both election authorities totaled 52,944. On Tuesday, that number jumped to 64,520.

In 2018, the most recent gubernatorial election, there were 61,483 registered voters in McLean County and 49,690 in Bloomington, totaling 111,173.

This year, the difference between the two was smaller, with 59,448 registered voters in the county and 54,429 in Bloomington, totaling 113,877.

Since 2010, the Bloomington Election Commission has added more than 10,000 registered voters, and the county has added less than 6,000.

Still, strictly looking at the percent of voter turnout, County Clerk Kathy Michael said, "It's pretty on par."

Michael, who won reelection Tuesday night, said gubernatorial races and midterms have seen more advertising money over the years: "Money can buy interest, and I don't think that's a bad thing."

Luke Stremlau, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said the turnout was "pretty standard."

"I was expecting a little bit higher turnout," he said, noting this year, there were not a lot of "controversial" issues on the ballot in Illinois.

Bloomington's voter percentage was around 52.4%, and Stremlau said he was hoping to get to 60-65%. However, he added that around one-fifth of the ballots were early voting or mail-in.

McLean County's voter percentage this year was 60.5%.

State Supreme Court grows bluer

The Illinois Supreme Court is coming out the midterm with a 5-2 Democratic majority.

A spokesperson for Justice Michael Burke, a Republican who has served on the court since 2020, said Wednesday the justice had conceded his race to his Democratic challenger, Appellate Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien, who held a 1 percentage point lead with most of the vote counted.

Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, a Republican, conceded to Lake County Judge Elizabeth Rochford in a Tuesday night. Rochford held a 54% to 46% lead in the unofficial results Wednesday.

Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis, a Democrat who was on the ballot for a retention vote in Cook County, appeared to have secured far more than the 60% approval needed to keep her seat.

Democrats held a 4-3 advantage on the court prior to Election Day, and the party cast the contested races as a referendum on abortion. Commercials by the candidates and their backers contended that electing Republicans would endanger that right in Illinois.

After the defeat of Democratic Justice Tom Kilbride in 2020, which was the first time a sitting judge had failed to win retention in Illinois history, Democrats' redistricting efforts concentrated two judicial districts in the increasingly blue Chicago suburbs. Rochford and Curran contested the 2nd District, where most of the votes are in Lake and Kane counties, and O’Brien and Burke squared off in the 3rd District, where DuPage and Will counties are the heavyweights.

The 1st District is contained to Cook County and has three justices, all Democrats.

Lexington approve sales tax increase

After a referendum vote, new tax funds will help offset increasing power bills at Lexington's water and sewer plants.

According to unofficial results, Lexington voters approved, 511 to 370, a municipal sales tax increase from .5% to 1%.

Mayor Spencer Johansen said the city's power bills, which are through Ameren, have increased from about $20,000 last year to over $31,000 this year.

"Everybody is feeling the (increasing) power bills," Johansen said. "I'm thankful that the citizens saw the need."

Johansen said the town is also looking to install solar panels at both plant locations to help with energy costs in the future.

Dan Brady looks to future after secretary of state loss

Longtime Bloomington-Normal lawmaker Dan Brady is leaving the Illinois General Assembly and public office for the first time in more than 20 years, but in looking to the future, he’s keeping his options open.

“I will push the reset button and see what the future brings,” he said Wednesday. “But I certainly know that success is never final, and failure is never fatal. … I won’t rule anything out.”

Brady carried McLean County and Bloomington with 64% and 57% of the vote, respectively, and as of Wednesday, he had received the most votes of any Republican seeking a statewide office in the midterm. But ultimately, he finished behind Democrat Alexi Giannoulias in the race for secretary of state.

With this loss, 61-year-old Brady will finish this term and leave his seat as state representative, which he has held since 2001.

Prior to joining the General Assembly, Brady served two terms as coroner in McLean County. Since entering public office he has never lost a race.

“Nobody likes to lose but I was a winner because of all the people that not only supported me — even though I was on the wrong side of the numbers — I was a winner because of all the people across the state that I had the opportunity to interact with and receive their votes,” he said Wednesday, noting he was humbled by the outcome of this election given his political history.

He said after he announced his decision to run for secretary of state, people wondered why he wouldn’t just seek reelection.

“When you have a passion for public service, it doesn’t mean you do what is the easiest route. In this case, pick the hardest route,” he said.

Outside of public office, Brady is a licensed funeral director and embalmer and a partner in the funeral home firm Kibler-Brady-Ruestman. He said he will take into his consideration his work there and his family in Normal when it comes to future planning.

“I will hopefully try to make things better whatever I get involved with and continue to serve the public in some way shape or form, because that is where I get the greatest satisfaction.”

The Chicago Tribune and Lee Enterprises' Brenden Moore, D. Jack Alkire and Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this report.