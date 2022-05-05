5 Republican McLean County Board candidates struck from June ballot, judge rules

BLOOMINGTON — Five Republican candidates for the McLean County Board have been struck from the June 28 primary ballot, after a judge ruling issued Wednesday.

Candidates Annette Fellows, Catherine Metsker, Hannah Blumenshine, John McIntyre and Vicki Shultz faced seven objections to their filing petitions because they did not number their signature petition pages, which is required by Illinois election law.

Last month, a three-member McLean County Officers Electoral Board unanimously overruled the objections because the technical error did not show a potential for fraud, members said.

But the five constituents who made the objections filed a lawsuit in McLean County to overturn the local electoral board decision.

Judge Jonathan Wright of Logan County heard the case Wednesday because local McLean County judges had recused themselves.

“Judge Wright ruled that the board erred when they denied the petitions so he overruled that decision and struck the name of all five candidates from the ballot for the June 28 GOP primary,” said Jim Ginzkey, attorney for candidates facing objections.

While the Illinois Election Code states petition pages must be numbered, Ginzkey noted the appellate court cases that typically see cases related to pagination are in the First and Second District — "Cook County and the collar counties."

“In Chicago, you have to have 25,000 signatures from registered voters. Here in McLean County the required number of signatures is 24; that's two and a half pages,” Ginzkey said. “It strikes me that the pagination requirement of the law does make sense when you’ve got literally hundreds of signature pages, but when you’ve got … six or less, I don’t think that pagination requirement should be strictly construed.”

He said he advised his clients to allow the decision to stand instead of appealing it because early voting begins in two weeks and it would be “a huge logistical problem” to hold the ballots longer.

“And second, I believe Judge Wright’s reasoning is sound enough that we wouldn’t prevail on appeal anyway,” Ginzkey said.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, a member of the McLean County Officers Electoral Board, said her office had been waiting on this decision so they could move forward on proofreading, approving and printing the June ballots.

Early voting begins May 19, but Michael said overseas ballots have to be mailed by May 13.

McIntyre, Metsker, Blumenshine and Schultz have filed as write-in candidates, and Michael said Fellows has until seven days before the primary to file under Illinois election law for a special instance like this.

If the write-in candidates receive 24 votes in the primary election and carry their district within the party, their names will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.

Without candidates on the primary ballot, the McLean County Republican Party will then have until July 25 to appoint candidates to appear on the ballot in the November general election.

In a statement, the local party chairman Connie Beard said the Republican Party will “make sure they are still on the ballot in November,” calling the filing objections and appeal a waste of time and tax dollars.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

