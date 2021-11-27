5 questions with Laurie Wollrab, McLean County Board member

Each week, The Pantagraph interviews a different community member. Know someone we should feature? Email kade.heather@lee.net.

Name: Laurie Wollrab

Position: McLean County Board member

Laurie Wollrab submitted her letter of resignation from the McLean County Board Nov. 1. Her final day on the board is Dec. 31. She served in McLean County Board District 6 from 2008 to 2014 and again from 2016 to the present.

1. You currently are the longest tenured Democratic member on the county board. What have you learned in that time?

One takeaway is that you really have to work with everybody on the board as best as you possibly can. It’s not always easy or not always necessarily fun to reach out to people who have disagreed with you on things in the past, but sometimes you just, in order to make progress, you really have to do that, and I’d say that was one of the bigger things that you come to learn. Of course, you’re learning all about the county board and how government works, but more generally speaking, to learn how to work with people that you can disagree with on many things.

2. How well do you think the county board is set up for the next decade after members approved a new district map which was drawn for the first time by an independent, bipartisan committee?

Of course the actual make of the board’s going to remain to be seen, but I think that the fact that the process is perceived, and I feel it really was, as fair as it could have been at this point, the independence of that commission I think left everybody feeling very good about how the maps were put together. If we had to go back and do it over again I think there would be some suggestions to it, but I think what it’s going to do is make people feel that the parties start not only on an even footing and also that it better represents the county as a whole than the previous maps did. The population of McLean County is better represented this way.

3. What significant changes are you proud of occurring during your time on the county board?

Most recently I would say there’s been a broader acceptance of green energy in a variety of settings — not only in the electricity purchase that we are making but also hopefully we will be getting some solar panels on some of our buildings. The sensitivity to some environmental issues is one thing I think I was particularly engaged in while I was on the county board. I think there’s some movement and some county board members that will pick that up and run with it further, so I feel like that’s a good thing. The jail was actually voted on during the time period between my two terms, so I didn’t actually vote on that but that was a good item for the county. I think there’s definitely been a move toward younger people on the county board and I think that’s wonderful. I think we need to get younger folks engaged in the community, a lot of them are already, but I think their energy and their insights are tremendous.

4. What are your thoughts about McLean County placing itself at the top in the state in clean energy production?

Some of that is the fact that we happen to live in a place that’s amenable to that, so to begin with that, we had some infrastructure with powerlines, the openness of the area that we have for the wind. Besides that, of course, it was working with county board members in getting those approved because not every county that is similarly situated to us did approve those or they made it harder for those things to happen whereas we didn’t put some of those restrictions in. I think it’s great. Of course, if you live right next to one there might be some downside to it, but generally speaking, landowners are making money off them, the taxpayers are seeing a huge benefit in the tax revenue generated from these. They’re generating a tremendous amount of property taxes for the county, which is keeping everybody’s tax rate lower and still being able to support the same services, and that’s all on top of the benefit of producing some green energy for the region and the state.

5. In what ways will you continue to be active in the community?

I’m hoping to continue to be active in some way in some of our environmental or ecological projects that might happen, in a sense with our land use and what we do here. Also, I’ll probably be involved in some level with some certain not-for-profits and social justice type things.

I also think sometimes it’s hard to get the people in town, inside Bloomington and Normal, to focus on county board elections. People in the more rural areas are focused on it because they receive services directly from the county whereas here in the Town of Normal and the City of Bloomington, many of those services are provided for by the town or the city. But what happens here as a local community can be very dependent on what the county board does and those people where issues like with social justice because of the court system and the jail, and the environment and our park at Comlara Park, the health department in some degree, these are things that everybody in the county uses whether you’re rural or more urban, and I just implore people to pay attention to those issues.

