5 questions with Bob Kahman, 2021 Illinois County Official of the Year

Name: Robert Kahman

Position: McLean County supervisor of assessments

Kahman was recently awarded 2021 County Official of the Year by the Illinois Association of County Officials. Kahman is retiring from his position Feb. 22. Tim Jorczak will replace Kahman.

1. How does it feel to be named the state's 2021 County Official of the Year?

It was a surprise and it was a true honor. Really, it says to me it’s about all the people that I’ve connected with over the years because I didn’t realize how many people I’ve made an impression on. The people that would come to me and say "thank you." One fellow came up to me and he said, "thank you so much for staying my friend" after something had happened. I didn’t even realize anything had happened, and it was just some board stuff on one of the many boards I’m on. It was just, he’s my friend and I’ve been that way with everybody. I’ve had quite a few people say that to me, "Thank you for talking to me at that conference, I felt like I was all alone." I’m just always astounded when people say that to me, but I enjoy people and I want to hear people’s stories — good times or bad times or whatever.

2. What do you think you did right to earn this award?

I must be pretty good at what I do. I was an instructor for a decade, I’ve been the president of the Association of Supervisor Assessments of the state of Illinois, I’ve been on various boards, etc. After 42 years in the government, if I didn’t know what I was doing, hopefully they would have gotten rid of me before this, so I think it’s a recognition of both technical knowledge but also I just genuinely like people, and people like to be liked.

3. Why did you decide now was a good time to retire?

I’m 66½ right now and I’ve always been a big proponent of moving on, so I think that moving on opens up a space for somebody younger to move up. That’s actually caused a ripple where more than one person is advancing because of me stepping aside and after 42 years, the biggest thing is that my term of office expires on the 22nd of this month, so that’s the end of my sixth term which I never imagined, frankly, getting this far. The timing was right and everything fell into place.

4. What experiences did you have throughout your career, and what did you do in McLean County?

My career began with the Department of Public Aid, where I was a caseworker. That was a really humbling experience. While I was with public aid, during my 8½ years, I moved up to something called medical quality insurance, which was really a Medicaid fraud investigation, so that gave me a lot of exposure that most people won’t have to how things work. From there, I got a job as a deputy assessor in Highland Park, so I went from one of the absolute poorest areas of Illinois in the Garfield Park area to the absolute richest area of Illinois in kind of like a day. You want to talk about culture shock, one day I went to Max Factor’s house, as an example. It was just incredible going from the Garfield Park neighborhood, which was at that time a very dangerous neighborhood, to Highland Park, which is the wealthiest in the state. From there, I went to Addison township for a while as a chief deputy and then I went to Libertyville as a chief deputy, and then I liked the supervisor assessments up in Lake County a lot and so I thought I’d like to try that. I started bidding on jobs and I was 42, and this job (McLean County) came along and they were kind enough to hire me.

When I got here, I was really thinking the job was something different than it was. I thought I’d be the county appraiser and that’s really not what it is. I’m a clerk, really. I’m a great middleman, is how I like to describe it, between the townships and the taxing bodies and the taxpayers, so everything flows through here both directions, and it ultimately results, after we’re done with all our work, in a tax bill. When I first got here, I had about 16 staff members and I want to say there were five phones in the office, and that was in 1998. I was just astounded. They had mailed assessment notices on Dec. 25, which might be a day that sticks out to you, of 1997. That was the date of the notice: Dec. 25. They hadn’t begun board review that year. The first thing I had to do was to get phones for everybody, so we could serve the public. We were also able in that period of time to get off accelerated billing. We moved forward in just basic technology and in higher technology, so we all got PCs and were networked, moved from line printers to high-speed printers, we moved to a mailing service to get things out. Basically, what we did was advance the whole tax cycle. By advancing the tax cycle, getting tax bills out in a timely manner, we actually saved money and made money for the taxing bodies because they start receiving the tax revenue earlier, so it’s a win-win-win. What we spent on all the technology upgrades, etc., it came back tenfold in actual tax savings to the taxpayers because we’re so much more efficient and a completely different type of office now. I didn’t do all those things, I was just was the one that shepherded this office to get that done.

5. What are some memories from your 24 years with McLean County that you will cherish?

All the people. Right now, I definitely have a staff that’s as true of a family as you can have. They’re just wonderful people and we’ve been together a long time, and you do grow on each other. When I first moved here — I’m a Chicagoan and lived in the suburbs — my first couple of winters were dreary because I loved it when the crops were coming up and the fields would be green and they’d get harvested. The first couple of years, I had a real hard time with those bare fields, but over time, I’ve come to just love every single season here and I just basically love living in McLean County. It’s a great place to live; it was a great place to raise my family. It’s just been the people. Most people just want us to be transparent and that was one of my goals when I got here, to make everything transparent. I did not want to charge for a copy of anything. When I first got here, for a property card it was 25 or 50 cents and I was like, why are we charging somebody for the record of their property of how we’re charging them taxes? That just didn’t make sense, so I was big at pushing to give people as much information as humanly possible. There shouldn’t be any secrets in this office, and that’s how I’ve done it.

