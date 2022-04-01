5 McLean County Board candidates remain on ballot after objections overruled

BLOOMINGTON — Five Republican candidates for the McLean County Board avoided removal from the primary ballot despite seven objections to their filing petitions.

Candidates Annette Fellows, Catherine Metsker, Hannah Blumenshine, John McIntyre and Vicki Shultz did not number the pages in their petitions for ballot positioning, which is required under Illinois election law. The three-member McLean County Officers Electoral Board on Friday decided to overrule the resulting objections.

Courts and other electoral boards in Illinois also have previously overruled such objections, ruling that the lack of pagination in some cases does not pose a real threat to election integrity, the board said.

“Courts have admonished electoral boards that we should only remove a candidate where such removal is rationally related to a legitimate governmental objective, keeping in mind the legislative intent in designing the election code to guarantee fair and honest elections,” said McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Koll, a member of the electoral board.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael and Circuit Clerk Don Everhart also overruled the objections.

“In other cases where commissions refused to remove a candidate from the ballot that had ‘failed to number any of his three pages,’ it was noted that the failure to number three petition pages does not threaten the integrity of the electoral process,” Michael said, citing an Illinois appellate court ruling from a similar case.

“There is little potential for confusion or fraud and the candidate has substantially complied with the requirements,” Michael continued in her citation.

Five constituents raised the objections Monday. Two of the residents filed objections against two of the same candidates, McIntyre and Blumenshine. The electoral board heard six of the seven cases Monday and heard Fellows’ case Friday.

Fellows and the other candidates admitted to an “oversight” error to not number their petitions, and they said it was not intentional.

Fellows also said Friday in her closing statement that McLean County Board members need 24 signatures to be placed on the ballot, comparing it to other offices that require a substantially larger number of signatures.

“For most of us, we’re talking anywhere from five to eight pages and so I don’t feel like it would cause any voter confusion or potential of voter fraud,” Fellows said. “To remove my name from the ballot would be an injustice to the people in District 9 who put their name on that petition that said, ‘I want her name on the petition, so I can vote for that candidate.’”

Gregory Moredock, an attorney representing the five objectors, argued that the threat of election fraud or voter confusion is irrelevant to the lack of petition pagination.

“Failure to make any effort of numbering is not substantial compliance,” Moredock said. “We don’t even get to the question of fraud, tampering or confusion.”

McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard said she’s pleased by the process and the board’s ruling, and she looks forward to “the important work ahead.”

“Hopefully everyone is satisfied that the voters will actually be honored in their choice and that there are no issues about fraud or any other possible concerns about the integrity of the ballot that we will see in the June primary,” Beard said.

Blumenshine, Fellows and Metsker also accused the objectors as partisan-motivated, as they pointed to two Democratic county board candidates who also failed to number their petition pages.

County clerk records show unnumbered petitions for Democratic McLean County Board candidates Marcia Beaman (District 1) and Julie Hahn (District 9). Objections were not filed against those candidates.

Jill Blair, a Bloomington resident who objected to Fellows' petition, said the lack of following rules should disqualify a candidate for office.

"Rules are rules. We have them in place for a reason," Blair said. "I don't think we can argue which rules are threats versus which rules we don't have to take seriously."

McLean County Board candidates had to collect at least 24 signatures within 60 days from residents in their district who align with the same political party. The signatures must be compiled into paper documents along with other required information and turned into the clerk’s office to be placed on the ballot.

All 20 McLean County Board seats are on the ballot this year. The board consists of 10 districts with two members representing each.

The primary election is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 8.

