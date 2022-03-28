5 McLean County Board candidates face potential removal from ballot

BLOOMINGTON — Five candidates for the McLean County Board face removal from the primary ballot, as five constituents have objected to their petitions being filed without pagination.

Two constituents each filed an objection to two of the same candidates, totaling seven objections.

The McLean County Officers Electoral Board heard six of seven cases Monday afternoon at the courthouse and it anticipates hearing the remaining case Friday, when it expects to deliver rulings in each case.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, R-District 5, and board member Catherine Metsker, R-District 1, are the lone incumbents who face objections.

Petitions for candidates in McLean County Board Districts 5, 8 and 9 also had objections; they are Republicans Hannah Blumenshine, Vicki Schultz and Annette Fellows, respectively. Fellows was not present Monday and her case is expected to be heard Friday.

The candidates facing objections largely expressed the failing to number their petition pages as a mistake and not purposeful. The number of pages in question for each petition range from four to six.

Gregory Moredock, an attorney representing the five constituents who filed objections, said candidates who file petitions for an election without numbering the pages violate the Illinois Election Code.

“In this particular case, the completely ignoring of (section 5/3-4 of Illinois Election Code) renders the nomination paper ballots and warrants striking the name from the ballot, regardless of whether or not there’s actual evidence of fraud,” Moredock said. “… I believe it’s clear that these petitions, they have a space for page numbers, (but) they are not numbered.”

McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard told The Pantagraph that if the electoral board decides to remove the five candidates from the ballot, the county’s Republican Party will “do everything we can” to place them back on the ballot.

The party could either appoint candidates to the ballot, or the candidates could file as write-in candidates.

“We certainly will be exploring all options because all five of the candidates have expressed determination that they want to honor the voters that have put their hand up and said, 'We want you on the ballot,'” Beard said, while noting it as a last option because “we’re still rather confident” that the electoral board will rule in the candidates’ favor.

Jim Ginzkey, an attorney who spoke for McIntyre, noted that petitions are time-stamped with the date on which they were filed.

McIntyre, who has served on the McLean County Board twice totaling 20 years, said he “simply overlooked numbering the petitions. It definitely was an error — a critical error on my fault.”

Metsker also said “it was not intentional. It doesn’t make me a bad person. It doesn’t make me an insufficient candidate. I failed to number three pages.”

Schultz said she was not aware of the requirement to number petition pages.

To be placed on the ballot, county board members must collect at least 24 signatures within a certain timeframe from residents in their district who align with the same political party. Petition filings were open between March 7 and 14.

The McLean County Officers Electoral Board contains McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, circuit clerk Don Everhart and state's attorney Don Knapp, who was represented Monday by assistant state's attorney Mary Koll.

The primary election is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 8.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

