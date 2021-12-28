5 major Normal projects to watch for in 2022

NORMAL — While 2021 is coming to a close, 2022 is looking to ramp up with a steady supply of projects for the Town of Normal.

The Community Investment Plan, approved by the town council last week, features a total of 403 projects estimated at $157 million for the next five years, with 75 of those on the horizon for 2022.

The council will consider those 75 projects when the budget process begins in January, but many of those have been in the works for years and are expected to begin construction within 2022.

Here’s a look at five major projects from the latest Community Investment town that staff highlighted to begin in 2022.

New fire station

More than three years after the Normal Town Council approved the plan to build a new fire station, ground is expected to break on the new “Station 2” in fall 2022.

Fire Chief Mick Humer said the primary purpose of the new facility in the Blackstone Trails area is to improve response times for the east side of town after a study conducted several years ago produced unsatisfactory results.

“Through that study, we found that our response times to the east ... are as long as nine and a half minutes, which is unacceptable by No. 1 by our own standards, but also the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards,” he said.

Humer said the typical response time should be no longer than four and a half to six minutes, and this new station will make that possible.

City Manager Pam Reece said the station is expected to be complete by spring 2023, at which time the department will leave the station located at the intersection of College Avenue and Blair Drive.

About $1.9 million is allocated for the fire station in the next fiscal year and $4.5 million is the total estimated cost of the project.

Accessibility improvements

Following more than year-long self-evaluation of accessibility, town staff published an ADA transition plan last month that includes projects that span multiple years to bring Normal closer to full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Reece said about $853,000 will be allocated for that work to begin in 2022.

“When I think about the significant improvements or significant investments for fiscal year 22-23, significant doesn’t always mean the most dollars. … I think the investment in the ADA and the accessibility projects is really going to be impactful,” she said.

This project looks to improve public access to the town’s public buildings, sidewalks and playgrounds.

The town council in October approved plans to install new playground equipment and new surfacing at Carden Park to improve accessibility for children with mobility issues

Town staff said the work to improve accessibility in Normal parks will continue after Carden as well.

Parks investments

The Parks and Recreation Department will see further work starting in 2022, including repaving portions of Constitution Trail and renovating athletic courts.

About $725,000 is expected to be budgeted for investments in the town’s parks. That will include fixing up the tennis courts and pickleball courts at Anderson, Underwood and Ironwood parks.

“We’re very excited about that. Pickleball is very very popular and we like to do our best to provide greater opportunities for that,” Reece said.

The court renovations for those three parks are expected to be bid out as one project that aims to remove and reduce hazards and keep these facilities usable for longer.

Roadways improvements

Transportation projects make up more than 40% of the 403 projects in the Community Investment Plan and for 2022, the focus in that area is key.

Several roadway and repaving projects are planned as the Public Works Department continues its work to maintain and improve the town’s streets.

Among the projects expected to get under way in the new year are traffic signal upgrades, reconstruction of Adelaide Street between Hovey and College avenues, general bridge repairs, pavement patching and many others.

As part of the funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act, town staff recommended transportation projects to address issues with roads and alleys in the Savannah Green neighborhood and Fort Jesse Road intersections at Landmark and Greenbriar drives.

These projects will be included in the proposed budget presented to council at the start of 2022, but the final budget vote will not take place until March.

Uptown pedestrian underpass

Officially known as the “Uptown Connector,” the long-awaited pedestrian underpass project at Uptown Station is expected to move into the construction phase in December 2022.

Easily “the big one” of the 2022 projects, this project is estimated to cost about $24 million, largely funded by state and federal sources.

By recent estimations, just under 93% of the project is funded by external sources that include $16 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The underpass, which has moved forward with the intention of improving accessibility and pedestrian safety, will take multiple years to construct.

It is also part of the “Uptown Normal 2.0 Master Site Plan” which ultimately aims to expand uptown normal to the southside of the Amtrak railroad that divides the area.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

