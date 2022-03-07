5 file for DeWitt County board

CLINTON — Nine candidates filed for DeWitt County elected seats on Monday.

All 12 County Board seats are open for election, but only five candidates had filed by the end of the day Monday.

Seeking re-election are Terry Ferguson, Republican, District B; and Melonie Tilley, Republican, District D. Newcomers Tom Sarrif and Kristina Deerwester, both Republicans, are vying for seats in District C; and Joe Witte, Republican, in District A.

DeWitt County clerk and recorder, treasurer, and sheriff are up for election. All three serve four-year terms.

Karrie (Allen) Harris, Republican, has filed for clerk and recorder. Two candidates are vying for treasurer: Sara Jade Russel and Codilee Snow, both Republicans.

Sheriff Mike Walker, Republican, is also seeking re-election.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

