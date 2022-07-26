5 Central Illinois courts to add help for people who represent themselves

BLOOMINGTON — Five Central Illinois counties are getting state funding to improve the technology and resources available for litigants who represent themselves in court.
The Administrative Office of Illinois Courts, through its Access to Justice Office, awarded two Self-Represented Litigant Coordinator grants of almost $32,000 to courts in the
Eleventh Illinois Judicial Circuit. Woodford County received a grant for $11,943.22, and $20,000 was awarded to Ford, Livingston, Logan, and McLean counties, officials said.
Of those funds, the
McLean County Law and Justice Center received about $2,800 to help upgrade computers in the justice center's law library on the sixth floor, said Eleventh Judicial Circuit trial court administrator William Scanlon.
Livingston County plans to focus grant money on improving the courthouse's information area for self-represented litigants, and Logan County will focus their grant money on an additional litigant workspace.
Ford County plans to add a new computer, scanner and printer that litigants can use. Woodford County plans to add a fourth public access e-filing station along with other improvements to help litigants.
Logan and Woodford counties also each hosted their first JusticeCorps Fellows, who are
AmeriCorps volunteers placed in courthouses around Illinois to help people without lawyers navigate the civil justice system.
This is the fourth grant year for the Eleventh Illinois Judicial Circuit.
