5 Bloomington projects to watch in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — As the curtain begins to close on 2021, city leaders are looking forward to a new year full of opportunities to create innovative programs and projects.

While the year had its fair share of difficulties amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is plenty to keep an eye out for in 2022.

"My council is very, very interested in maximizing the opportunities that are coming our way, and our way being the region: McLean County, the town and the city," said Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason. "It's exciting about the possibilities that are just occurring."

In addition to upcoming sewer improvements and a long-awaited public library expansion, in early 2022 Bloomington will allocate the remaining funds of its $13.3 million slice of federal American Rescue Plan dollars, which are intended to help municipalities across the country boost COVID-19 recovery.

City staff are also refreshing a four-year-old document to guide improvements to downtown Bloomington with planned community input.

Here's a look at five major projects getting underway in Bloomington next year.

Bloomington Public Library expansion

A $22.8 million expansion and upgrade to the Bloomington Public Library is expected to break ground in the spring.

The project has been pushed off for nearly two decades and has been scaled back from a previously estimated $37 million project.

"I want to remind the community that while this has been a conversation for some time, the library staff has worked in a location that has been in a dire need of a remodel for several years," said Gleason.

Though it's been in the works for several years, the project is finally taking off after the library secured $5.8 million from the state Public Library Construction Act Grant for the project.

The library is also expected to receive up to $15 million in general obligation bonds through the city for the project, which it intends to pay off through a recently passed property tax rate increase.

“It is exciting," said Gleason. "They took a four-year-old project and presentation that was in the $37 million — probably would be in the $45 million range — and have scaled it down to a more modest approach and we’re at $22 million.”

The project includes a permanent drive-up window, three large meeting spaces, two large rooms for children's programming, a computer lab, a hands-on STEAM "maker" lab, two recording/podcast studios, and additional study spaces.

American Rescue Plan funding

Early on in 2022 the Bloomington City Council will begin finalizing its plans for allocating $13.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

A total $350 billion in funding was given to local governments across the nation under the plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. Around $5.5 billion of that went to Illinois local governments.

The funding is meant to help boost COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“What you’ll see here pretty quickly in the new year is that the council will start obligating the remaining funds by resolution and it will be in categories," said Gleason. "The specific detail is yet to be determined.”

Bloomington must allocate the money by 2024 and spend it by 2026. A public discussion for how to use the funds is expected to be held at a city council work session in February before finalizing the plan, Gleason said.

How to spend the money is up to local governments, and there are a variety of uses. City leaders presented on a few ways to use the funds in November, including water, sewer and road improvements and even workforce development programs.

Locust/Colton combined sewer overflow

Extreme flooding and sewage backups in late June placed added pressure on Bloomington to speed up strengthening its sanitary sewer system.

One project known as the Locust Street and Colton Avenue combined sewer overflow elimination has gained quite a bit of attention following the rain event.

Combined sewer overflow occurs when storm water runoff enters the sanitary flow and enters an open body of water, creek or stream. It mostly occurs during heavy rainfall.

The nine-phased, $22 million project has been in the works for nearly a decade, with phases 1, 6 and 7 being completed in 2013. It includes the installation of 1,750 feet of new separate sanitary sewer.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires cities to eliminate CSOs by separating the storm water and sanitary systems.

Bloomington next year plans to allocate a portion of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to combine phases 4 and 5 of the Locust/Colton project to expedite construction, cutting its completion date from 2030 to 2027.

“I think the original plan for Locust/Colton was a sound plan," said Gleason. "I have no problems combining phases 4 and 5, it’s an opportunity we’re seizing, I think the increased cost by doing that can be justified and hopefully we can shrink the completion date from 2029 to 2027 or 2026.”

Economic growth

Though not a specific project, a major area to watch out for in Bloomington next year is economic growth.

At the same time, the McLean County region as a whole is seeing a boom as other major companies, such as electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, continue investing millions into the area.

Now, Bloomington in exploring how to capitalize on the economic development and continue making the city a great place for businesses and families.

Some early projects that haven't taken form include potential workforce development programs and creating incentive packages for home improvement, Gleason said.

“If you could get them gainfully employed, potentially home ownership, these are Bloomington residents that are likely going to be here throughout their entire life,” said Gleason. “It’s a great opportunity to plug a gap on the workforce challenges that we currently have.”

Downtown master plan

A new plan for downtown revitalization could be going before the Bloomington City Council as early as March.

In 2020 the city began refreshing a four-year-old document created to guide improvements to the downtown. The city has since put out a request for proposals and is in the process of entering a contract with a firm to update it.

The document includes projects to improve the historic downtown area, such as parking updates, traffic flow, accessibility and beautification. It also includes plans to fill vacancies and add potential incentives for building upkeep.

“We’ve taken care of low-cost, no-cost type of low-hanging fruit, but the downtown opportunities are much larger than that,” said Gleason. "There's going to be tremendous amount of public input."

