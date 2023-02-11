BLOOMINGTON — The alleged killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis Police Department officers last month was protested by several dozen Saturday afternoon outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

In attendance were around 40 demonstrators chanting “no justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter.” One held a sign stating “end qualified immunity,” and another poster read “beware the 'we kill people' industrial complex.”

Among initial speakers was Hassan Holcomb, a 27-year-old who is from Normal. They asked the crowd: “How long until we talk about how nothing has changed?”

Holcomb said “enough is enough.” They said it was time to call evil “evil,” and to stop caving in to the fear that “has been weaponized against the kind and soft souls of the world.”

Following was Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP. She said Holcomb’s comments reminded her what their forefathers fought for and dealt with as slaves. Foster said she also was reminded of the “Little Rock Nine” and the 1908 Springfield race riot.

“For years, we have fought against police brutality, and then when it wasn’t the police, it was the dogs,” she said.

In addition to systemic problems, Foster said, was the culture that comes with the belief “you can have the power to do whatever you desire to do.”

She said they need to make people accountable, and get the legislatures to speak about humanity and being a community that protects life.

Foster said young people can’t drive cars, walk to the store or be in their house without being unsure what they will encounter.

“What happened to life and liberty for all?” she asked.

Foster said everyone has a mission to do right by others, and in doing so, all would be able to live.

Alexandra Gray, 23, spoke as well, addressing white people. “Caring isn’t enough. Activism isn’t enough. Being an ally isn't enough and empathy isn't enough,” she said.

Gray called on white people to continuously educate themselves, she said, because when they stop, they become complicit. She said to speak up when bosses are racist, relatives are bigoted, and co-workers are insensitive. She encouraged recording police interactions and to stay a witness.

Gray said: “Learn to make safer spaces for those without your privilege — your privilege to live in a world built for you.”

Protest organizer Zachary Gittrich also spoke. He said despite tragedies, activists are slowly winning because the SAFE-T Act was passed by a supermajority in the 2021 state legislature.

Although “big government conservatives” are legally resisting its implementation, Gittrich said he believes the Illinois Supreme Court will uphold the Pre-Trial Fairness Act provisions and the state will become the first to abolish cash bail.

Zach Carlson, co-organizer and chair of the Bloomington-Normal branch of Communist Party USA, said they convened to celebrate the life of Tyre Nichols, and figure out what to do next.

He advocated for strengthening Bloomington's Public Safety and Community Relations Board, including by making it a directly-elected civilian council. Carlson said current and former officers should be excluded from the board.

He also advised people to know who are running in local elections this year — noting races for Bloomington Ward 4 and Ward 6 — and to learn where the candidates stand.

“Only 10% of registered voters come out to vote during a local election,” he said. “People win with 300 votes.

There are at least 30 or 40 people here today — that's 10% of that race, if we all lived in the same area, at least.”

In a later interview with The Pantagraph, Carlson said Gittrich reached out to him about holding demonstration.

Photos: Mourners gather for the funeral of Tyre Nichols