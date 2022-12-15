3 candidates file for Normal Public Library board

NORMAL — Election filing continues with the Normal Public Library Board of Trustees for the April 2023 consolidated municipal elections.
Incumbents Terry Lindberg and Amy Ersland as well as prospective candidate Dylan Hile-Broad have filled for three six-year-term trustee positions on the library board.
The deadline for filling petitions for trustee is Dec. 19.
The Pantagraph will continue to report as additional candidates file for the positions and as the town makes the information available.
