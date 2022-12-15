 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 candidates file for Normal Public Library board

  • 0

NORMAL — Election filing continues with the Normal Public Library Board of Trustees for the April 2023 consolidated municipal elections.

Incumbents Terry Lindberg and Amy Ersland as well as prospective candidate Dylan Hile-Broad have filled for three six-year-term trustee positions on the library board.

Much colder in central Illinois Thursday with a chance of snow

The deadline for filling petitions for trustee is Dec. 19.

The Pantagraph will continue to report as additional candidates file for the positions and as the town makes the information available.

Bloomington-Normal NAACP's African American Santa and Mrs. Claus talks about Christmas spirit.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UN expels Iran from women’s rights body for protest crackdowns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News