2nd cannabis dispensary proposed for Normal

NORMAL — A new cannabis dispensary could be on its way for Normal residents.

The town’s Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday is set to consider a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden House restaurant.

According to board documents, the business is seeking a special use permit from the town to operate as an adult recreational cannabis retail dispensary.

The proposal details plans to enhance green space around the property and add a new security system that will match the final floor plan and include surveillance cameras, alarms and a secured delivery area with security fencing, according to board documents.

The business would be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with 27 parking spaces available and entrances on Plaza and Baxter drives.

High Haven’s plan complies with dispensary-specific requirements, including a minimum of 75% of the floor area devoted to dispensing and sales activity, city staff said in documents for the board.

Mandarin Garden House has operated as a multiregional Chinese restaurant at that location since 1990 but recently has experienced hiring challenges and only take carryout orders, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene Facebook page maintained by Larry Carius, who also authors columns in The Pantagraph.

The proposal was submitted by Gabriel Judd with High Haven Dispensary LLC, based in Glenview.

This would be Normal’s second cannabis dispensary. The first, Beyond/Hello, opened in 2015 and initially sold medical marijuana.

Beyond/Hello has another location in Bloomington off of Veterans Parkway.

The Bloomington City Council also approved another adult-use dispensary to be opened at 1006 JC Parkway, near Walmart.

The applicant, Project Equity Illinois, Inc., has yet to open.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.