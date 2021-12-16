$2M in federal funds headed for Bloomington airport

BLOOMINGTON — A $2,003,245 funding boost is on its way to Central Illinois Regional Airport, thanks to the infrastructure bill passed last month.

A Thursday press release from the Federal Aviation Administration said Illinois airports are getting $123.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation. That’s being delivered from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, and it’s the first of five rounds of yearly funding for air transit hubs in the state.

Airports can submit to the FAA projects they’d like to spend funds on, the release said, which may include terminal, airport-transit connections and road projects.

Carl Olson, CIRA's executive director, told The Pantagraph that he's excited and pleased to learn of the new funding, adding it's "a wonderful thing."

He also thanked U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth for helping secure the grants.

"They really played a lead role bringing this through the Senate," he said.

CIRA plans to combine the new funds with other FAA grants and put them toward critical airfield improvements, Olson said. That includes upgrades to runways, airfield lighting and aircraft parking aprons.

The Pantagraph reported Dec. 2 that CIRA will net $3.3 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital program. That will cover 90% of a $3,714,000 project to refurbish the airport's main entrance and circle drive, with CIRA covering the remaining 10%.

In Thursday's news release, the FAA encouraged prioritizing propositions that improve airport safety, equity and sustainability. It also plans to contact minority business owners at airports throughout the U.S.

“The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion,” said the release.

Other airports benefiting from the grant include:

The University of Illinois Willard Airport in Champaign will get $1,419,814.

Chicago O’Hare International airport will get $73,672,455.

Chicago Midway Airport will get $20,245,396.

General Downing-Peoria will get $2,828,384,

The Quad City International Airport in Moline will get $2,859,855.

The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield will get $1,109,177.

Also on Thursday, Frontier Airlines said in a press release that a new nonstop route begins Friday, departing Tampa International Airport to CIRA. The intro fare is $69, and the service will run twice a week.

