$21.6 million in road repairs nearly complete in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Seven McLean County road projects funded through the state's Rebuild Illinois capital program are heading toward completion this year.

The state has invested $21.6 million in the local projects, which aim to improve infrastructure and mobility safety.

"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday in a news release. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure, but about investing in people and communities as well."

Area projects include bridge repairs, patching and street resurfacing, and will be completed by the end of the year:

Interstate 39 from 2100 North to 2200 North, bridge deck overlay work. Completion set for November.

Veterans Parkway from Commerce Parkway to Washington Street, patching and street resurfacing. Completion set for November.

Raab Road over Interstate 55 and Interstate 74, bridge joint replacement and painting of structural steel. Completion set for December.

Old U.S. 66 from Shirley to Logan County line, street resurfacing. Completion set for November.

Veterans Parkway and GE Road, bridge joint repairs. Completion set for September.

Interstate 55 at Funks Grove rest area, bridge joint repair and deck resurfacing. Completion set for November.

Interstate 74 from I-55 to Carlock, pavement and patching. Completion set for September.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Chris Koos expressed gratitude for the Rebuild Illinois program to repair and maintain local roads and bridges.

"The improvements being made through Rebuild Illinois are vital to keeping our city running smoothly," Mwilambwe said Wednesday in a news release. "Gov. Pritzker saw the need in our community and helped in getting things done."

Over the next six years, the Illinois Department of Transportation plans to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck statewide through the Rebuild Illinois program, for a total $33.2 billion investment.

