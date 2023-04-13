NORMAL — Two previously rejected cannabis dispensaries will be presented again at the Normal Zoning Board of Appeals meeting April 20.
Applications for special use permit requests have been submitted for two adult use cannabis dispensaries: Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive and High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, according to town documents.
Applicants for High Haven are still focused on developing and operating in the building now occupied by the Mandarin House Garden restaurant. Their plan was rejected in February after concerns were raised about traffic congestion and the impact the business would have on families visiting stores nearby.
The new plan addresses some of those concerns by proposing an increase to the number of on-site private parking spaces, up to 58 spaces, and improvements to the entrance and exit at the intersection of East College Avenue and Mall Drive to make them more clearly one-way drives, according to town documents.
The applicants also provided an extensive security plan with wide-ranging safety measures that would be implemented to prevent unauthorized access to facility areas, minimize opportunity for theft or diversion of cannabis, and ensure the safety of employees and purchasers, according to town documents.
The proposal was submitted by Gabriel Judd with High Haven Dispensary LLC, based in Glenview.
The proposal for Revolution Dispensary was submitted by Mark Steinmetz of Scottsdale, Arizona, through his company, Illinois Health & Wellness LLC, which also has licenses available for the Decatur, Chicago, Naperville and Elgin regions.
The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals rejected their initial proposal in March after residents raised traffic and safety concerns about the site on the northwest side.
According to town documents, the location for the proposed dispensary would have no impact on the existing businesses nearby, including Gloria Jean’s Coffee, Normal Maytag Coin Laundry and the McLean County Area EMS System.
Town staff said the applicant's plan is being heard again so that the ZBA can clarify its findings of fact and recommendation.
Revolution Dispensary is a Chicago-based cannabis company with retail locations in four states. The company also runs a cultivation facility in Delavan, about 35 miles from Bloomington-Normal.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos previously told The Pantagraph that he has talked with council members about having a formal discussion on policy, including how many dispensaries they would allow and guidelines for their locations. This would likely be a work session discussion for the council.
If either applicant is successful after the April 20 meeting, this could bring a second cannabis dispensary to Normal.
The first, Beyond/Hello, opened on Northtown Road in 2015 and initially sold medical marijuana.
Beyond/Hello has another location in Bloomington on Veterans Parkway.
The Bloomington City Council has also approved another adult-use dispensary at 1006 JC Parkway, near the west-side Walmart.
The applicant, Project Equity Illinois Inc., has yet to open.
The board will review and vote on both proposals at their next meeting at 5 p.m. April 20 on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.