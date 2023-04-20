NORMAL — The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday accepted one proposal for a new cannabis dispensary in Normal and rejected another.

The ZBA voted 4-1 against a proposed special-use permit to open Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive. Member Craig Queen voted in favor of the dispensary application while members Todd Anderson, Keith Palmgren, Corrine Brand and Randy Schaab voted against it.

The other special use permit to open the High Haven cannabis dispensary at 106 Mall Drive — which is now occupied by the Mandarin Garden House restaurant — was passed unanimously.

Both the High Haven and Revolution Dispensary applications will go before the Normal Town Council on May 1, as the council has the final say.

A previous plan for the High Haven site was rejected in February after concerns were raised about traffic congestion and the impact the business would have on families visiting stores nearby. The site is near the Shoppes at College Hills.

The new plan addresses some of those concerns by proposing an increase to the number of on-site private parking spaces, up to 58 spaces, and improvements to the entrance and exit at the intersection of East College Avenue and Mall Drive to make them more clearly one-way drives, according to town documents.

Gabriel Judd, chief compliance officer and general counsel with High Haven, said the business does not expect to need all the parking spaces, but is willing to accommodate traffic congestion concerns.

As for concerns about families and children, Judd said a lot of good family members use cannabis, and to say that those who do are incapable of having family values is offensive.

"No one is really apprehensive to this as far as the business community and bringing this into that location," Judd said. "Today, we need to look at the facts."

Although there were a few public comments against the dispensary location and operations, a majority of those who spoke during the public comment period supported the applicants.

"We are preparing for the (Normal Town) Council meeting and really trying to educate the community and continue to educate the council members to make sure that they feel comfortable with the dispensary going there," said High Haven CEO and founder Mahja Sulemanjee. "We've really listened to what people have said regardless of what we might think is the best action to take."

Sulemanjee said she hopes to see more individuals in support of cannabis dispensaries at the next council meeting, to show trustees and town staff this something the community supports.

The Revolution Dispensary proposal was reconsidered by the ZBA because board members failed to provide a reason for denying the application at their March 16 meeting.

That proposal was submitted by Mark Steinmetz of Scottsdale, Arizona, through his company Illinois Health & Wellness LLC, which also has licenses available for the Decatur, Chicago, Naperville and Elgin regions.

The ZBA rejected the initial proposal in March after residents raised traffic and safety concerns about the site on the northwest side, near the intersection of Main Street and Raab Road.

According to town documents, the location for the proposed dispensary would have no impact on the existing businesses nearby, including Gloria Jean’s Coffee, Normal Maytag Coin Laundry and the McLean County Area EMS System. The ZBA based its rejection, however, on an objection from the owner of a nearby daycare who said the dispensary would harm his business. The town's attorney told the ZBA that a rejection for a special-use permit must be based on a defined reason, not just an opinion on the desirability of the business. Cannabis dispensaries require special-use permits to open, even in existing retail spaces.

"You can't say that you're just blanketly prohibiting any type of special uses from the district just because you don't want them there," said Normal's Corporation Counsel Brian Day. "The other big thing that we're going to look at is fixing our special use requirements (for) whether or not the proposed use is detrimental to the surrounding properties."

While the dispensary location meets the town's code requirements, the board based its decision on the location's distance from A Shining Star Learning Center.

"My main concern the last time was the location of the daycare and its proximity to the dispensary, and that would still be my concern today," Brand said.

Shining Star owner Bob Waller of Springfield said he has concerns about vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area near the daycare, and is worried about losing customers if the dispensary is opened.

"It will definitely negatively impact my business," Waller said. "This is going to bring in another factor that could be dangerous to the children, which will majorly affect my business detrimentally."

The ZBA's recommendation against the proposal was then amended to state that general standards applicable to the code were not met and that the proposal would have a negative impact on the nearby daycare.

The ZBA also recommended that the Town Council reconsider the distance requirement between such licensed premises and schools, daycares and churches.

Victoria Mendicino, vice president for communications and government affairs for Revolution Cannabis, said the decision to amend the proposal because it could have a detrimental impact on the daycare is speculative.

"There really is no line of sight from our property to that business that was discussed," Mendicino said. "We also have strict advertising requirements at the state level that prohibit using things like pot leaves to advertise our store or having anything that does appeal to children."

"I fail to see how this would be any different from any other retail establishment," Mendicino added.

Although it was not the outcome she expected, Mendicino said she looks forward to going before the council next month and reaching out to trustees to discuss any questions or concerns they might have about the proposal.

If either applicant is successful, it could bring Normal its second cannabis dispensary.

The first, Beyond/Hello, opened on Northtown Road in 2015 and initially sold medical marijuana. Beyond/Hello has another location in Bloomington on Veterans Parkway. The Bloomington City Council has also approved another adult-use dispensary at 1006 JC Parkway, near the west-side Walmart. The applicant, Project Equity Illinois Inc., has yet to open.

Photos: Normal Community at Normal West baseball.