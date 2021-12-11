 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story
Congress

$15 million vehicle shop closer to reality at Bloomington National Guard facility

  • Updated
  • 0
121121-blm-loc-1armory

The Bloomington Armory, seen here Friday at 1616 S. Main St., Bloomington, is home of the Illinois Army National Guard's 33rd Military Police Battalion. A $15 million addition will allow the armory to provide maintenance for downstate military vehicles.

BLOOMINGTON — A $15 million addition to the Illinois National Guard facility in Bloomington is nearing Congressional approval.

Included in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022, passed Tuesday by the U.S. House of Representatives, is a line item to construct a vehicle maintenance building at the facility on South Main Street, just north of Veterans Parkway. Reports indicate the bill will make its way through the Senate and onto President Joe Biden’s desk.

$10M in funding for Illinois National Guard clears House

Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, director of public affairs for the Illinois National Guard, told The Pantagraph that the shop’s design calls for just over 32,000 square feet, and will be on the former athletic fields. Between 10 and 30 full-time employees will staff it, he said. That number mostly consists of mechanics.

121121-blm-loc-3armory

Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, director of public affairs for the Illinois National Guard.

Leighton said the expansion will help the National Guard reach a higher state of readiness, and “that’s always what we want in the military.”

He explained that Bloomington was chosen for its centralized location in Illinois, and building here will allow the Guard to service units throughout the state.

121121-blm-loc-2armory

A soccer field behind the the Bloomington Armory, 1616 S. Main St., Bloomington, will be used to allow the armory to build a maintenance facility for downstate Army National Guard military vehicles.

Nearby locations the shop would serve include Peoria, Bartonville, Decatur, Macomb, Galesburg, Urbana and Pontiac. Service equipment from Guard setups in Urbana, Decatur and Peoria would be moved to the new Bloomington facility.

“We certainly need the maintenance shop and this will allow us to do it more efficiently and more effectively,” Leighton said.

Federal funds will cover the costs, and the project is set to go up for bid in late spring, he said.

“We hope to break ground in mid-summer 2022, and we’re hoping for completion for mid-to late 2024," he added.

“We’re excited it was included in the NDAA.”

Bost and Davis vote for national defense bill, Miller votes no

The Belleville News-Democrat reported four of five Republican House representatives from Illinois voted in favor of the bill. The quartet included Reps. Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood, Adam Kinzinger and Mike Bost. Rep. Mary Miller was the lone GOP naysayer from Illinois.

Davis described the Bloomington expansion as an opportunity to show “what the great men and women in Guard units” do on a regular basis.

Rodney Davis mug

Davis

The act funds every aspect of U.S. security, he added. He said the NDAA is the avenue they use in Congress to help service members protect this country, and they need these facilities in order to do their jobs.

“I will never vote to defund our military at time when our nation’s security is at risk from our adversaries,” said Davis.

He also commended the local guard unit for advocating for this project, and said he looks forward to seeing its completion.

Also included in the $768 million bill is a 2.7% pay increase for service members and reforms to criminal prosecution of sexual assault cases.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Update on tonight's severe weather threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News