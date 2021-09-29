10 Bloomington residents demand $310K settlement for flood losses

BLOOMINGTON — Ten residents who in late June experienced devastating damage when municipal sewers overwhelmed by stormwater backed up into their basements are making moves toward a legal showdown with the city.

Their attorney, William Mahrt, on Sept. 21 sent a demand letter with a proposed settlement of $310,000 to corporation counsel Jeff Jurgens, asking the city to either play ball or expect to face a lawsuit.

The 10 homeowners and renters from the city's Eastgate and South Hill neighborhoods have endured property and financial losses of between $10,000 and $75,000 from raw sewage flooding their basements and living spaces, Mahrt told The Pantagraph.

All of their claims, like the more than 500 others filed with the city's insurer, PMA, were denied, Mahrt said.

"One claimant lives in a basement apartment," Mahrt said. "Everything they owned had sewage on it. She lost everything."

As of Wednesday morning, Jurgens had not responded to the letter. But the city is preparing a response, Bloomington Communications and External Affairs Manager Katherine Murphy confirmed.

It will be sent by outside defense counsel Peter Jennetten, who practices with Peoria-based law firm Quinn Johnston.

"The response will be consistent with the position that the City has taken to date," Jennetten said in a statement. "It remains the City’s position that it is not liable for damages suffered as a result of the storm."

PMA and city manager Tim Gleason have for weeks said the city is immune from liability for the discharge of combined storm and sewer systems into basements because it was an "act of God," wherein the system failed under unpredictable circumstances caused by unprecedented weather events.

Mahrt squarely disputes that defense, claiming that the city is liable for the system failing because staff had knowledge of the potential for it to fail during typical and heavy rainstorms, resulting in similar flooding and discharge in the same neighborhoods that were ravaged in late June.

"There's no act of God that causes sewage to come up through the floors," Mahrt said. "It doesn’t fall out of the sky — it comes out of the sewer."

The Pantagraph previously reported that the city's 2014 stormwater and sanitary sewer master plan concluded that "some of the infrastructure installed as part of the (city's) expansion is deteriorating to a point where it is not providing an adequate Level of Service."

The same plan also includes a map and list of 55 "problem areas," from basement and street-level flooding to drainage issues, identified by city staff.

But to fully assign liability to the city, Mahrt argues — and will need to prove if the case is litigated — that the city failed to act to repair the defective sewer system.

"Many residents who have notified the city of these problems have been told that the City had no plans to correct the issue within their lifetimes," Mahrt wrote in his letter. "The City has clearly had an adequate amount of time to correct, mitigate, or otherwise address the defects in its combined sewer system and has failed to act."

Jennetten said the city disputes that claim, too.

Mahrt told The Pantagraph he believes the city's negligence stems from previous decisions by city staff, who instead of advocating for the city to spend money "to keep poop out of people's houses," pushed "to do nothing."

Any settlement, if one is reached, would need to be authorized by the Bloomington City Council.

It was one of three plans presented by city staff to council. All shared the same language that the city "is not liable in tort or otherwise for damage suffered as a result of the extraordinary rainfall event."

The coalition of council members who voted against the direct aid plan argued that it would represent an illegal and unethical use of taxpayer dollars. Gleason has also pushed back against direct payments, arguing they would establish a dangerous precedent for the city.

Mahrt said if he was advising the council, he'd encourage elected officials to reach a deal with residents.

"The council has broad discretion to settle any claims," Mahrt said. "And it's a lot easier and cheaper to pay people to go away."

If a settlement is not reached between the city and Mahrt's clients, the attorney said he's prepared to file their claims in McLean County court as late as January, or sooner, depending on the city's next steps.

Jennetten, the attorney hired by the city, said Bloomington "is taking steps to assist residents who were impacted by the storm and is continuing to maintain and improve the sewer system consistent with existing plans and programs."

He added: "the City is prepared to defend itself if necessary and will not publicly discuss litigation strategy."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

