SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that he has reappointed Andrew Weatherford as public administrator and public guardian in DeWitt and Macon counties, pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

Weatherford is owner, partner and attorney at Johnson, Chiligiris & Weatherford in Decatur. He previously was assistant state's attorney for Macon County.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Millikin University, a Master of Arts in political science from Eastern Illinois University, and a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University School of Law.

He was first appointed to the public administrator and public guardian role in 2021.

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term