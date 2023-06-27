NORMAL — The Town of Normal will commemorate Fell Park’s 125th anniversary with a celebration this fall. The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the park, 300 E. Willow St., and will feature a farmers’ market and kids’ zone, in addition to food, live music and historical exhibitors, in honor of Normal’s oldest public park. The park was donated to the Town of Normal for public use in the late 1880s by Hester Fell, wife of Jesse W. Fell, considered one of the town's founding fathers. The parks and recreation department is now accepting vendor applications for the event. Local farm, flower and artisan vendors who would like to participate in the celebration must submit an application and $50 fee by 5 p.m. Aug. 24. To submit a vendor application, visit the , at form center on the town website normalil.gov/FormCenter. More information about the anniversary celebration can also be found at normalil.gov/1729/Fell-Park-125th-Anniversary-Celebration .
Photos: 10th annual Festival of Chariots in Bloomington
091922-blm-loc-9chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-10chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-11chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-12chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-13chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-14chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-1chariots.JPG
A float, or chariot, is shown during the 10th annual Festival of Chariots on Saturday at Miller Park.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-2chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-3chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-4chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington. The celebration of Indian culture included a parade, dinner, yoga and meditation, face painting, dance and music, and more.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-5chariots.JPG
People celebrate during the 10th annual Festival of Chariots.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-6chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-7chariots.JPG
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!