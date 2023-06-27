NORMAL — The Town of Normal will commemorate Fell Park’s 125th anniversary with a celebration this fall.

The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the park, 300 E. Willow St., and will feature a farmers’ market and kids’ zone, in addition to food, live music and historical exhibitors, in honor of Normal’s oldest public park.

The park was donated to the Town of Normal for public use in the late 1880s by Hester Fell, wife of Jesse W. Fell, considered one of the town's founding fathers.

The parks and recreation department is now accepting vendor applications for the event. Local farm, flower and artisan vendors who would like to participate in the celebration must submit an application and $50 fee by 5 p.m. Aug. 24.

To submit a vendor application, visit the form center on the town website, at normalil.gov/FormCenter. More information about the anniversary celebration can also be found at normalil.gov/1729/Fell-Park-125th-Anniversary-Celebration.

Photos: 10th annual Festival of Chariots in Bloomington 091922-blm-loc-9chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-10chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-11chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-12chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-13chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-14chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-1chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-2chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-3chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-4chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-5chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-6chariots.JPG 091922-blm-loc-7chariots.JPG