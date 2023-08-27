SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias announced on Friday that he has awarded over $21.4 million in grants for library services and over $5.7 million for adult literacy programs led by more than 140 Illinois recipients.

According to a news release, the grants went to projects that support mentoring and engage students in active learning; fund online catalogs; provide educational opportunities for library staff; train volunteers who tutor teens and adults in reading, math, writing and language skills; enhance family literacy programs; provide workplace literacy programming to employees of Illinois businesses; allow access to news and reading materials for those who are vision impaired or have other physical limitations; and expand free sharing and delivery of materials between libraries and patrons.

The grants for library programs and services come from combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds, the news release said. The Adult Literacy Program is funded with state funds and is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office.

Central Illinois grant recipients include the following:

$87,298 to the DeWitt-Livingston-Logan-McLean Regional Office of Education 17, adult volunteer literacy

$12,410 to the Normal Public Library, Library Services and Technology Act - Project Next Generation

$50,000 to Baby TALK Inc. of Decatur, family literacy

$85,000 to Richland Community College in Decatur, adult volunteer literacy

$71,524 to CEFS Economic Opportunity program in Effingham, adult volunteer literacy

$40,979 to Mattoon Public Library, family literacy

🔎 Discovering Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln markers in Central Illinois Governor's Mansion David Davis Mansion Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices Lincoln Home National Historic Site Mary Lincoln at Bellevue Place Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site The Lincoln Family Church Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site Fithian House Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park Postville Courthouse State Historic Site Old State Capitol State Historic Site The Lincoln Depot