TREMONT — The Tazewell County Republicans announced they have formed an Election Integrity Task Force.
The task force is a group of citizen volunteers who will defend the integrity of the voting process, according to a news release. It is just one of many that now exist in Illinois and throughout the country.
Tazewell County Republican Chairman Jim Rule selected precinct committeeperson Laurie Whitaker to chair the task force. She will lead the team in development and execution of its goals and objectives.
The task force will focus on local county elections and voters.
Contact
tazewellgoppc@gmail.com for more information.
Photos: DeSantis speaks at Lincoln Day Dinner in Peoria
