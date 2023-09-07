PEKIN — The question of whether a memorial honoring the three Medal of Honor recipients from Tazewell County should be constructed may appear on the ballot of next year's primary election.
During a joint press conference on Thursday, Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman and Tazewell County Veterans Assistance Director Steve Saal joined local veterans post leaders to launch the ballot initiative.
Under state statute, a ballot question for the 2024 primary election requires a minimum of 200 signatures from registered Tazewell County voters. Once the signatures are collected, the Tazewell County Board must certify the question.
If a simple majority of voters agree with the initiative during the March 19 primary election, the County Board would be required to fund the construction of the memorial within one year of the primary.
The three Tazewell County recipients are Thomas C. Murphy, a Green Valley farmer and Civil War veteran who enlisted in the Union Army in 1861; William Reed, a Pekin teacher who also enlisted in the Union Army in 1861; and John Ayers, a Pekin carpenter who was part of the 8th Missouri Volunteers, which saw action in several key Civil War battles, such as Shiloh and Chattanooga.