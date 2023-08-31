BLOOMINGTON — The second installment of property tax payments are due Tuesday, Sept. 5, for McLean County residents.

According to a Thursday press release, residents can make their final payments by mail; by using the drop box at 201 E. Washington St.; or by visiting the Government Center at 115 E. Washington St.

Payments received or postmarked after Sept. 5 will incur a 1.5% interest penalty, as required by Illinois law.

Tax bills can be obtained on the county's website at www.mcleancountyil.gov/tax.

Questions should be directed to the treasurer's office at 309-888-5180 or by email at treasurer@mcleancountyil.gov.

For questions about assessment and exemptions, contact the supervisor of assessments at 309-888-5130 or assessor@mcleancountyil.gov.