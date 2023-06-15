LINCOLN — State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at her district office in Lincoln.

The event is open to the public, and will take place at 120 S. McLean St., Suite E, in the office that Turner shares with State Rep. Bill Hauter, R-Morton.

Turner, Hauter and members of their staff will be in attendance, and light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP is required to attend the open house. If you are interested, please contact Abbey Peterson at apeterson@sgop.ilga.gov.

Photos: Nazareth Academy turns back Lincoln to end Railers' quest to become unbeaten state champion