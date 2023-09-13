BLOOMINGTON — Freshman Democratic Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, has announced her plans to seek a second term representing Illinois' 91st House District.

During a campaign announcement on Wednesday at Miller Park, the former McLean County Board member said she is working to invest more in schools, job training and infrastructure, and that Illinois can be both a fiscally responsible state and a compassionate one.

"As a professional musician for most of my career, I never expected I would have the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity," Chung said. "But I feel a duty to my neighbors and especially my daughters to step up and help create a better future for Illinois, the only state I've ever lived in."

Chung highlighted her work on health care as one of her biggest achievements.

"I worked to make health care affordable not only by voting to cap the cost of insulin and cracking down on pharmaceutical price gouging, but with a bill that I introduced as sponsor that makes sure that insurance covers all medically necessary hearing aids," Chung said. "I've also worked time and time again to make sure that personal medical decisions are made by women and their doctors."

Chung said opponents of the hearing aid bill thought it added unnecessary costs and put mandates on companies that would make them leave the state.

"It's a human rights sort of issue," Chung said. "I believe that people should have the right to be able to hear and be able to have good medical care, and we can provide that for them here."

She added that the fight to pass the bill helped her get her bearings within the House.

Chung was joined Wednesday by a handful of local union members and other supporters.

One of the attendees was Mike Raikes, business manager for Bloomington’s International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 197 and president of the Livingston and McLean Counties Building and Construction Trades Council. Raikes said Chung has looked out for working class people and working families, and that local trade unions are happy to support her.

"(Chung) supports project labor agreements, which helps local people stay employed on local construction projects where there's government funding," Raikes said.

In the coming weeks, Chung said she anticipates further discussions about the state's moratorium on nuclear power.

Although Chung supported legislation lifting the moratorium, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently vetoed the measure.

"We've made a huge commitment to wind and solar, especially here in McLean County, but I know that we probably can't get to where our energy needs (have to be) with just that, so I do think that nuclear could be a part of this, and I guess it's just trying to figure out how much," Chung said.

As of Wednesday, Carlock resident and small-business owner Desi Anderson is the only Republican to publicly announce her candidacy for the 91st House District.

Anderson previously challenged Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, in 2022.

The 91st House District runs from the urban core of Bloomington-Normal to Peoria and includes portions of rural McLean, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

