BLOOMINGTON — The state's top librarian on Tuesday paid a visit to the McLean County Museum of History, where he got a closer look at the history that his office has helped to preserve.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias stressed the importance of digital preservation efforts, like those undertaken by the museum as it seeks to protect its massive collection of print documents and photo negatives chronicling the region's history.

"Not only is it important for the Secretary of State's office, not only for the people of Illinois but it's important for our culture, it's important for our democracy," said Giannoulias, who took office in January. "And as a father of three young daughters, it's really most important about the future generations and making sure they have access to the history, not just history books, and they can touch and see and feel and be apart of these original document or, with respect to digitization, digital print."

The secretary of state's office previously awarded the museum a technology grant of nearly $100,000 in 2021 to help fund a years-long project to digitize the library's collection, including a massive collection of negatives donated by The Pantagraph.

"We get a lot of requests, so it's not an easy decision to make," Giannoulias said. "We do have limited resources, but this place is so remarkably unique that we wanted to make sure we wanted to be additive and bring value."

He added that he hoped to continue that support going forward, "but like I said, it's not easy to pick and choose your favorite child."

Julie Emig, executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, said the collection includes thousands of documents ranging between old city directories to various scrapbooks, almost 20,000 different objects from people in the past and productions like "The American Passion Play," as well as roughly three million photo negatives from the Pantagraph that show life in McLean County through 1930 all the way to the 2000s.

"We've only made it through the 1950s, so we have a lot left that we would like to digitize and preserve with information so that researchers, educators, enthusiasts who want to do research on history can find information with the historical context," Emig said. "We want to make that accessible to more people. It's really a microcosm of life as people experienced it over the last many decades."

Norris Porter, the museum's director of development, said the process of digitizing the archives comes at a hefty price and bandwidth to be able to save them in cloud storage.

Currently, Porter said, the museum has been able to digitize 133,000 of the Pantagraph negatives and process over 2,000 linear feet of archival documents. Much more work remains, however.

The issue now is that they do not have the bandwidth to take the collection from the 1960s all the way through the 2000s, and they are looking for additional alternatives, Porter said.

"We're just so appreciative for what they have been able to do and what they're willing to continue to do to get through the '60s," Porter said, referring to the secretary of state's office. "We could have never done it without the support from the state and we're very thankful."

During the visit, Giannoulias saw how the museum preserves its older, more delicate documents in a climate-controlled walk-in refrigerator that slows down the degradation process. He was even treated to a bit of sports history with a reprint of an original photo negative showing baseball icon Jackie Robinson in Normal on Dec. 21, 1940, when he played with the University of California, Los Angeles in a basketball game against Illinois State University.

Giannoulias praised the work of the Illinois State Archives, which he oversees, and said Tuesday's visit was inspirational to him for a number of reasons.

"Not just because I'm a history buff, not just because I love this state," he said, "but (because) I think in this day and age with Twitter and TikTok and all these social media platforms, which is an instant gratification and not a lot of depth, to sit here and hold a photo and look at Jackie Robinson sweat or see this important information hold in your hands — I wish everyone could come to this place and spend some time here."

Other archival pieces seen included photos and documents of African-American Jesse Robert Ward, who was born into slavery in 1857 in Arkansas. After he was freed, he made his way to Bellflower Township to be a tenant farmer on U.S. Vice President Charles W. Fairbanks' 2,000-acre farm.

On the farmstead three miles east of the village of Bellflower, Jesse and his wife Mary raised 12 children to adulthood — four daughters and eight sons — and were a prominent Black farm family in the area, said Bill Kemp, the museum's librarian/archivist.

Reflecting on his own family history, Giannoulias said he sees the importance of each person's story and how it ties together in the fabric of America.

His own parents were immigrants who "came to this country with nothing" and could not speak the language when they arrived.

"They came to America because of the hope and promise of America," Giannoulias said. "It's the story that we tell, it's the reason that people still want to come to this country to this day.

"And I think the fact that the son of two immigrants can come here with these special people," he said, referring to the museum leaders, "and get what I would call a VIP tour and to play even a small role, is a) very powerful to me personally, and b) represents what's so great about this country."

