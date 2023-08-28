BLOOMINGTON — Ross Webb, who serves as a member of the Bloomington Zoning Board of Appeals, announced his candidacy for the McLean County Board's 10th district on Monday.

Webb, 38, previously sought to represent the county's 10th district, which covers the eastern portions of Bloomington and Normal, in 2022. However, he lost to incumbents Chuck Erickson, who recently announced his candidacy for the 88th Illinois House District, and Corey Beirne.

As a father of two, Webb said the main reason he decided to run again was to ensure the children of the area grow up in a vibrant, safe and economically strong county.

"I very much respect the amount of trust voters put into their elected officials, and I take that trust seriously when I ask for their vote," Webb said in a news release. "I am proud of our community and believe I can help keep it safe and economically strong."

After graduating from Ohio State University, Webb worked in finance and owned his own small business. He now works in insurance and serves as a consultant to other small businesses.

Webb serves as a Republican committeeman for the county's 25th precinct and previously served on the McLean County Republican Party's executive committee.

He also serves as chairman of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and mentors young fathers.

Ross said he has the endorsement of Erickson; U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria; state Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason; McLean County State's Attorney Erika Reynolds; former McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and current McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane.

"Ross Webb is a strong conservative candidate for the McLean County Board," LaHood said in a news release. "Ross’s business experience, work ethic and commitment to his community make him an ideal candidate."

