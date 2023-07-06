NORMAL — A preliminary design plan for the 136-unit Archer Apartments complex proposal off of Raab Road in north Normal received a positive recommendation from the town's Planning Commission on Thursday.

The developer, Ethos Design Build out of Morton, is asking the Normal Town Council to rezone a cluster of unannexed properties at the northeast corner of Constitution Trail and Raab Road. just west of North Linden Street. These properties consist of homes, a vacant residential lot and agriculture.

There would be a total of six buildings at the 9.6-acre site: five three-story buildings and one two-story building immediately adjacent to Raab Road. A clubhouse also is proposed.

Because of the number of three-story buildings, height variances were required for the project.

Of the 136 planned units, 34 would have two bedrooms and 102 would have three bedrooms.

Normal Town Planner Mercy Davison said the target area was seen as ripe for development, according to the town's comprehensive plan.

"The property has never developed other than what you see here today," Davison said.

The Normal-based Unit 5 school district likely will consider the development an open enrollment area, meaning any children living there would be assigned to various schools based of classroom availability.

In addition to a design plan, the commission also recommended rezoning the site from its current agricultural classification to a residential classification for medium density multifamily dwellings.

During a public hearing of the project, neighbors on North Linden Street raised concerns about the additional traffic on Raab, the potential for additional stormwater runoff, the three-story properties and the advancement of multiple housing projects in the same area at the same time.

A third-party traffic study determined that Raab would have to be widened prior to development.

To comply with stormwater detention requirements, a basin will be added at the southeast corner of the site that could support fishing.

Commissioner Mike Matejka said he still was debating the number of three-story buildings but admitted that drainage at the site needs to be monitored.

"I know we have very competent city staff (but) the drainage issues is something I think is going to require constant vigilance especially by today's standards."

Buy vs. rent: A comparison of housing costs in U.S. cities Buy vs. rent: A comparison of housing costs in U.S. cities Where It Makes More Sense to Buy Where It Makes Most Sense to Rent