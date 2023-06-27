NORMAL — Vernon Avenue may see more safety measures such as bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly crosswalks if some of the recommendations made at a public meeting Tuesday come to pass.

Almost 80 residents attended the Town of Normal's public meeting at Uptown Station to see ideas for improving Vernon from West Beaufort Street to Towanda Avenue and offer their own thoughts. Many said heavy and fast-moving traffic on Vernon needs to be addressed for pedestrian and bicyclist safety, especially near Coleen Hoose Elementary School and Constitution Trail.

"Crossing on Vernon is very difficult off the trail. You have four lanes of cars and they're all going about 40 or 35 miles an hour," said resident Kate Reeves. "Bikes are quick and easy to get across but if you're walking it's very difficult (and) if you have a younger person, it takes a very long time to cross four lanes of traffic."

Vernon serves as an east-west corridor from Illinois State University to the business district along Veterans Parkway. That stretch includes residential and commercial areas, several access points to the trail and Hoose and the school's new, 16-acre natural playground.

The town is contemplating a "road diet," reducing the roadway from four lanes to two or three lanes with bike lanes, parking and shared use paths as possible additions.

There also was discussion of creating safer crosswalks at points where the trail crosses Vernon near Linden Street and again near Towanda Avenue. Changes could include rapid flashing beacons, raising the crosswalk like a speed bump and adding a pedestrian island in between.

Updating Vernon has been on the town's radar since before 2005, said Cindy Loos, project manager at Hanson Professional Services, the Springfield-based engineering firm consulting on revamping the street. With the town's Complete Streets Ordinance adopted in 2016 and the pavement reaching the end of its useful life, now is a good time to renew the street with a different approach, she said.

"We don't live and work and play on that street so we want information from the people who use the street to help us give better informed decisions," Loos said. "At the end of the day, you all will still be here using the street so we want to make sure we make good decisions based on the needs."

Loos said the main goals of the project, in accord with the complete streets concept, is to provide safe accommodations for all people, lower vehicle speeds, increase driver awareness and provide safe travel for users.

Daily traffic along Vernon currently averages around 6,000 to over 8,000 vehicles a day before it reaches Towanda Avenue where it averages upward of 12,000 vehicles a day.

"Looking at it as a complete street is really important and that's the whole goal of the project," Loos said. "We understand motorists are going to be there and our goal isn't to stop the motorists from coming, it's to slow them down a little bit and the best way to do that is to reduce the number of lanes."

"That then provides the benefit of adding some of those other elements that make it safer for transit and bikes and pets," she added.

Following the presentation, those in attendance were allowed to view different portions of Vernon Avenue on large maps in groups and offering recommendations with notes on the maps.

They also saw the different possible cross-sections of Vernon, which included keeping the exiting four-lane design or using a three-lane or two-lane design with added bikes lanes or a separated path.

Kate and Timothy Reeves of Bloomington said they attended the meeting because they are avid bicyclists who travel along Constitution Trail and Vernon quite a bit.

The couple said they would like to see more visible signage or indicators along the trail where it intersects Vernon to make it easier for drivers to know someone is crossing and possibly a raised crosswalk that would make pedestrians easier to see.

They are not opposed to having more bike lanes along the street but noted that they can become blocked with parked vehicles or debris and that can discourage riders from using them.

"We just want to make sure that bicyclists interests are kept in mind along with residences and school," Timothy Reeves said.

Megan Toon of Bloomington said she attended the meeting with her sister Alexa Killian to address the safety issues with the intersection at Augustine Way next to Hoose, which is where a student was hit by a car in August 2022.

Both sisters have children who attend Hoose and said they want to see the existing four-lane street reduced to three lanes with the middle lane being used as a turn lane to minimize traffic congestion.

They also want to see rapid flashing beacons and signage used at the intersection along with implementing a raised crosswalk with a refuge island to increase visibility and safety.

"The safety of the children comes to my mind first but again that's why it's important to ask a lot of people because everybody's going to look at it from a different perspective," Toon said.

John Stephens, who works as a crossing guard at Hoose, said he came to the meeting because he wants to see a traffic light installed at the intersection to make it safer for parents and students to cross.

Stephens, who lives right across the street from the school, said he started looking out for oncoming traffic ever since the incident where the student was hit by a car.

After the previous crossing guard left, Stephens said he decided to volunteer as a crossing guard, making sure people cross safely and that traffic stops. Since January he has been employed by the school as a full-time crossing guard.

"It's a race track, people will not slow down and it's just a shame," Stephens said. "What they're showing here is just a Band-Aid. ... They need to put a light right there because whenever parents drop off their kids they don't pull up near the school because there are buses there."

"So whenever they drop them off, the parents will pull down here on Augustine Way and ... they will walk them across all the way up to the school," Stephens added.

Loos said they are looking at narrowing the cross-sections as far as where Vernon ends at Beaufort Street, but they still have a lot to think about and hope that the feedback from Tuesday's meeting will bring about some solutions.

At the end of the meeting, people were asked to submit a list of recommendations and can submit comments until July 7.

"If you don't get it by next Friday, I'm not going to not take your comment," Loos said. "We're just trying to keep the process moving because the goal is we will have an idea of a solution so we can try to get some stuff in the budget next year."

Ryan Otto, Normal's director of public works and engineering. said there is no estimated schedule or budget for the project, but it is expected to be built in phases as funding allows.

"We're always talking to our state and federal partners, so I think a road diet is a project that kind of rises to the top in terms of safety being a priority for a lot of people," Otto said.

The recommendations will be compiled to make some more defined options to be reintroduced for another public meeting in August, Otto added.

The presentation and other materials will be available on the town's website after the meeting at www.normalil.gov.

