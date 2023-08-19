Editor's note: Pantagraph reporter Brendan Denison is a former student of Eric Meyer’s JOUR 425 design course at the University of Illinois.

MARION, Kan. — Decades before he would draw international attention as the owner of a small-town newspaper raided by police, Eric Meyer filed his first professional bylines as a Pantagraph reporter.

Meyer, a former reporter and editor at the Milwaukee Journal who taught journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for over 25 years, said police last week treated his central Kansas paper's staff as if they were part of the Medellin drug cartel.

Responding to complaints from a restaurant owner being investigated by the newspaper, police simultaneously stormed the Marion County Record newsroom, Meyer's home and the home of another city official involved in the matter. Meyer stated the stress from the raids contributed to the sudden death of his 98-year-old mother Joan Meyer, who was co-owner and writer for the paper. She and Meyer lived together in the home where she died the day after the raid. Her services were held Saturday.

The restaurant owner, Kari Newell, alleged that the newspaper accessed her criminal history and illegally shared the information, accusations that Meyer denies. The newspaper did not report about Newell's history until she raised the issue herself, publicly attacking the Record at a city council meeting. Meyer said his staff investigated the tip but chose not to run a story; instead, he alerted the county sheriff and police chief about the tip and his suspicions that it was motivated by a divorce quarrel. Despite that communication, he received no warning before the raids, apart from a knock.

Trouble between Newell and the newspaper started before the Aug. 7 city council meeting at which she spoke publicly about the Record. Three days earlier, she had Meyer and a reporter ejected from her business during a meeting with U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner and other officials. That event — also attended by the city's police chief — had enough Marion County commissioners present to be considered an open meeting under state law, The Kansas City Star reported last week.

At the time of the raids, Meyer said, the Record was also investigating circumstances of Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody's departure from his last job in Kansas City, Missouri — a larger community where he earned more money. Last week, The Kansas City Star first reported that Cody left under scrutiny earlier this year after he was accused of sexually harassing a female officer.

Marion County prosecutor Joel Ensey said Wednesday the search warrant against Meyer and the other city official lacked supporting evidence and motioned for seized items to be returned; on Thursday, their electronics were released to a forensic firm hired by the Record and its attorney. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation started by the Marion department, promising to forward facts for prosecutor review.

Despite the confiscation of reporters’ and editors’ cellphones and computers, the paper defiantly returned in print Wednesday with the leading headline “SEIZED … but not silenced,” stories of the raid and samples of supportive messages hundreds had submitted to the publication.

In a Thursday interview with The Pantagraph, Meyer said his mother had been waiting for the outpouring of support. After the raid, Joan had asked: “Where are all the good people … why aren’t they doing something to stop this?”

The Record noted in its account of the raid that it plans to file a federal lawsuit against those involved. The Kansas Press Association has pledged $20,000 to help with legal costs. The Society of Professional Journalists is collecting funds, and the Kansas Press Foundation is also taking money in Joan’s memory.

As for the legal battle ahead, Meyer said they have 90% of their costs covered, with raised money being managed by the state press foundation.

He said they’re fortunate the Record has libel insurance (when other small papers don’t), and a policy that covers searches and seizures came as a pleasant surprise when Meyer’s attorney brought that to his attention.

A wave of 3,000 new subscribers to the paper in the last week will bring more revenue, he said, which adds to their 4,000 press run. He said a major Hollywood producer signed up, too.

Meyer underscored that he could be spending his retirement taking up a hobby like fly fishing. Instead, he said he chose to help keep his hometown paper in print.

“Nobody gets into journalism for the money,” Meyer said. “They get in to get the place of an important role in society. And that’s probably true in my case.”

Since he has two pensions, he said he doesn’t take a salary, shares profits with his employees, and lives off retirement benefits.

‘Great place to start’

When contacted by The Pantagraph, Meyer said the Bloomington newspaper offered him his first job after journalism school. A third-generation newspaper reporter, Meyer sought to start his career outside Kansas, where his father and grandmother had established their newspaper careers. He said the job interview, which resulted from a series of applications he made for positions between St. Louis and Chicago, interrupted his honeymoon.

His Pantagraph interview was arranged the afternoon of New Year’s Eve day 1974 and was quick to the point: Meyer said managing editor Gene Smedley had to get ready for an annual work party, and Meyer and his wife also had party plans in Chicago. The newsmen briefly discussed the redesign of The Pantagraph and a book by newspaper design guru Edmund Arnold.

Meyer said he thought his interview was “blown out,” but an offer was phoned to him a few days later.

“Well, that’s a great place to start,” said Meyer, knowing he'd trace paths blazed by David Broder and Ward Sinclair, both veteran Washington Post reporters who first worked at the Bloomington newspaper.

On his first night on the police beat, he said he learned a lesson from Bloomington Police Department watch commander Beverly Bradshaw at a city police station.

“He went by ‘Red,’” said Meyer. “If you called him Beverly, you would have been arrested.

“After I filled out all of this information … Bradshaw told me to 'give me that notebook, I’m going teach you a lesson.'"

He grabbed it and tore it into shreds. According to Meyer, Bradshaw said: “If my intent was to damage your notebook, that would be criminal damage to property.

“My idea was to educate you on criminal intent. So, I have committed no crime.”

Meyer drew parallels between the watch commander's lesson and his predicament at the Record, reiterating the journalists acted without criminal intent.

Pantagraph archives contain Meyer’s byline on detailed reports of armed robberies, air travel issues, and a train-versus-truck crash with entrapment. Meyer remembered Bloomington-Normal nicely for its small-community feel. When he lived in Milwaukee, Meyer felt like an anonymous person most of the time, save for occasional encounters with people about whom he had written.

Censored daily

Meyer said he left The Pantagraph after lining up a job in 1977 at the Milwaukee Journal. He worked there until 1994, then taught journalism at Marquette University for a short time before switching to the U of I journalism faculty.

In Illinois, he said he taught a visiting doctoral scholar from Egypt.

“The situation that happened to us, police raiding our newsroom, that was an everyday thing in Egypt,” said Meyer. “If you didn’t print what the government wanted, that’s what they did.”

As a professor, he said he worked with students on preparing a research paper for a journalism conference in Chicago exploring the implication of newsroom raids. Meyer said the research found clear facts were never stated when the Egyptian government censored newsrooms.

Meyer said: “If there was a bomb that went off, people thought ‘they heard a loud noise …’. Or ‘fire trucks seemed to go in the vicinity of the west part of town’.”

He said reporting was done incrementally, and they had taken almost every step to avoid saying something that would bring authorities to their newsroom.

On Tuesday, in a public letter of support for the Record and addressed to Cody, Illinois Press Association President Donald Craven wrote that the actions of the Marion, Kansas, police department violated well-established press freedoms, also using descriptors such as “… unthinkable. Overbroad. Chilling. Intrusive to newsgathering.”

Craven related it to the case of Elijah Lovejoy, an abolitionist newspaper publisher murdered 1837 by a pro-slavery mob. He noted the mob tossed Lovejoy’s three presses into the Mississippi River.

“One of those presses sat in the office of the Alton Telegraph as a reminder to all,” Craven said.

After urging Cody to apologize to the Record’s staff and to the Marion community, Craven called for the police chief’s resignation.

Standing up

Ask Meyer whether the raids could have a chilling effect on his small newsroom's future reporting practices, and he doesn't hesitate to answer. "Not on your life!"

While their equipment remained in the hands of the Record's legal counsel, Meyer said they're continuing their operation "with stone knives and bear skins." He said there's a need for information evaluated by human beings — and not artificial intelligence — that professionals deem as verified true and worth paying attention to.

He said any publication that turns into simply reciting press releases is "nothing more than Facebook."

Going back to his studies with the Egyptian journalism student, he said what prevailed was the notion that "things are 'fact' if you believe them hard enough," and everything else is fake news.

Attacks on members of the media are becoming increasingly common, Meyer said. Populist movements on both sides of the political spectrum often call for "sticking it to 'the man'" — and in many cases, people view the media as a monolithic part of the problem.

He said that amazingly enough, the average person can also be part of “the powers that be,” but they don’t always assert it.

In any culture of bullying, he said, attacks may continue for a long time as people brush off the situation and fork over their proverbial lunch money. One day, the bully will do too much and finally get caught.

“Eventually, they do something so egregious it just demands that the rest of society does something back,” he said. “And that’s what’s happened in this case."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.