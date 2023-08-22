NORMAL — A new public art group will help decide upcoming art installments and projects throughout Normal.

Prior to the Normal Town Council meeting Monday, Normal Cultural Arts Director Beth Whisman spoke on a new working group advising the town on expanding public art initiatives.

The group is finalizing plans for a sculpture garden at One Normal Plaza and a mural to coincide with the uptown underpass project.

“We want this diverse group of people who come together telling us that they are very interested in art, to be able to help us make decisions based on consensus,” Whisman said. “We’ve talked a lot about that (effort) requiring relationship building, collaboration, community, all the things that public art should be doing.”

Appointed by the mayor, the Public Art Working Group has 20 members who are working artists, educators, arts patrons, students, arts administration professionals and staff from the town’s cultural arts, parks and recreation and planning departments.

Whisman said the group is committed to a transparent approach to its operations, which will consist of reviewing and workshopping plans, proposals, artist qualifications, art pieces and more to create consensus-based recommendations for public art initiatives.

Prior to the group’s inception, the town commissioned a survey in spring 2022 to collect input from residents and others on art-related preferences and opportunities. More than 1,000 individuals responded to the survey, including 443 local residents.

Whisman said approximately 40% of respondents reported that attractive community spaces and promoting art and local artists would help public art.

About 40% of respondents found interest in colorful and whimsical art pieces and 50% want to see more interactive public art pieces and more performing arts opportunities in the community, Whisman said.

She said they also looked at other communities like Decatur and Urbana for inspiration and guidance on how to go about creating more public art.

“All the communities we’ve talked to have some type of annual amount that they put into general upkeep of the public art (they have) invested in because they want to keep it nice and they want people to keep coming,” Whisman said.

The sculpture garden will feature about eight to 10 sculptures, including a mix of leased, purchased and commissioned pieces as well as the existing Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s School “Circle of Friendship” memorial, which will remain in One Normal Plaza, Whisman said.

A master plan will be made for the project, which has $150,000 in the fiscal 2024 budget, and the working group will select the pieces, identify final candidates to submit models, review submissions and bring the final recommendation to the town staff, Whisman said.

As for the underpass mural, Whisman said the group anticipates a total budget of $205,000 with $100,000 requested in a matching grant application through the National Education Association.

The money would cover staff time, artist time and materials; three original submissions from finalists; education and outreach opportunities; and a stipend for a local apprentice, Whisman said.

Despite the grant not being awarded until November, Whisman said the project can still move forward without the additional money, which would be used to enhance the overall project.

“I’ll never not talk about how robust the art community is here in McLean County and another effort to showcase that,” said Mayor Chris Koos.

The full survey results are available online at normalil.gov/publicart. For more information about the town’s cultural arts programming, visit normalil.gov/arts.

Photos: 27th annual Glorious Garden Festival takes root in Bloomington-Normal Tending succulents Tropical Flowers Cactus Succulent Shed Climbing Onion 2023 Dan Anderson 1 GLORIOUS GARDENS 071523-blm-loc-gardenfest4 Video: Children's librarian Alex Bell talks about StoryWalk