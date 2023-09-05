NORMAL — After years of planning and waiting, a new fire station will be coming to Normal soon.

The Normal Town Council on Tuesday approved a design and construction contract with Core Construction for a new Station 2 at the northeast corner of the Shepard and Hershey roads, adjacent to the Blackstone Trails subdivision.

The contract calls for a maximum cost of $4.75 million and completion within, or around March 2025, according to council documents, but those figures will be evaluated and may be adjusted before construction begins.

The new station is the second of a three-part plan to realign Normal's fire stations to improve response times. The first project was the construction of the Main Street headquarters, which was finished in 2017.

In 2019, the town acquired property near Blackstone Trails subdivision and the town then issued a request in 2022 for potential design-build teams for the project.

After multiple interviews with several firms, the town staff recommended Core Construction, which enlisted Farnsworth Group for the design aspects of the project.

Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer said the town will be able to save money and time by pairing the build and design processes and having issues relayed between both parties almost immediately.

"Now with this way, we're gonna work with them to build this but it's nice to have an architect sitting at the table with us along the way," Humer said.

Although the designs and landscaping have not been finalized, Humer said the final building will be discussed with neighbors to ensure the station fits with the styles of homes and buildings in the area.

"I think it's be a great addition to the neighborhood," Humer said.

City Manager Pam Reece said that postcards will be sent to Blackstone Trails residents and will include a survey for neighbors to share any concerns and interests about the project.

As the staff moves forward with some sort of design, the town will plan public open houses — similar to what is done for roadway and trail projects — and see how residents react, Reece said.

"We really want to keep the ball running," Reece said. "The contract includes a timeframe for the project to be complete and we want to not be a holdup in this process. We want to keep everything moving."

Reece contract

Everyone on the council approved a new employment agreement for City Manager Reece except for Trustee Kathleen Lorenz.

Reece's current annual salary is $209,000, but the extension through March 2026 calls for a $8,300 raise.

After pulling the action item from the consent agenda, Lorenz said her reason for voting against the employment agreement was a "matter of personnel." She said she shared her thoughts with her colleagues during a performance review and executive session with the council on Aug. 21.

"I just want to give context to my vote tonight as I thought very seriously about this. I am going to be taking a courageous step and voting no," Lorenz said.

Lorenz added she had talked with Mayor Chris Koos several times about the topic and spoke with Reece earlier that day.

After the meeting, Reece said she was not going to share what was discussed in executive session and is "not position to explain why she (Lorenz) voted the way she voted."

"Well, the only other comment I'll share is, from my perspective council renewed my contract and I appreciate council's vote of support," Reece said.

Other business

In other news, the council:

Approved a liquor license application for Hacienda Leon II at 1 Uptown Circle.

Appointed Eric Sweetwood and Noah Davison to fill vacancies on the Sister Cities Committee.

Awarded a contract for $72,500 to Chizmar Landscaping Inc. for the construction and installation of the Constitution Trail bird viewing water feature.

Awarded a contract for $93,960 to Union Roofing Company Inc. for the barn metal roof retrofit project at the town's South Linden Street parks and recreation maintenance facility.

Awarded a contract for $71,356 to McLean County Asphalt Co. for Constitution Trail repaving between North Towanda Avenue and Boulder Drive.

Accepted a quote for $166,415 from Great Lakes Water and Safety Products to purchase four Kupferle iSeries Genesis Intelligent Monitoring and Flushing Devices for the sewer system.

Authorized the purchase and installation of snowplow equipment for two Ford F-550 trucks from Koenig Body and Equipment Inc.

Authorized a contract for almost $1.1 million with Hoerr Construction for 2023 sanitary sewer lining.

