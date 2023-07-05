NORMAL — The Town of Normal may amend its zoning rules for more restrictions on adult-use cannabis dispensaries, but exactly what those changes will be are still being discussed.

The Normal Town Council on Wednesday initiated a text amendment process following a council review in June triggered by debate over approving two dispensaries in May. A zoning commission hearing on a draft amendment and council approval may come in August.

An amendment would not change any zoning rules for dispensaries already approved in Normal, Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson said, but applicants planning to submit proposals for special use permits would be subject to any additional regulations.

The draft amendment could change the minimum distance separating all cannabis facilities, including dispensaries, infusers and craft growers, from schools, day cares and churches from 100 feet to 200 feet.

It also could add to the town's zoning code the current state regulation requiring a 1,500-foot separation between dispensaries, but the town doesn't plan to offer exceptions permitted under state law.

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said she believes the language currently in the draft amendment is not comprehensive enough.

"The suggested items are ones that kind of bubbled to the top of the list of commonality among all of us, but I would like to continue and I will continue over the next 30 to 60 days to bring up some other issues with my council colleagues," Lorenz said.

She also suggested including a limit on how many dispensaries the town would allow and broadening restrictions to include separation between cannabis businesses and more zoning designations beyond those already listed, Lorenz said.

"In the meantime things are still malleable and I would like for us to have open minds towards that," Lorenz said. "If it comes back to us through that whole process exactly as it's being drafted, I may not be able to support that final document and I just wanted to make that clear to you."

The discussion of where cannabis dispensaries should go and how they should be limited has been ongoing since before the council's approval on May 2 of two new dispensaries, which received both support and criticism from residents and business owners.

Hanson said after the meeting that council members and the town staff have discussed other suggestions but ultimately they will be worked on through the public process.

"That certainly has been discussed," Hanson said. "I don't know how it will shake out, but I certainly expect that that will be a topic of conversation as it moves through the public process."

Normal currently has one adult-use cannabis dispensary operating and two others that have been approved.

The first, Beyond/Hello, opened on Northtown Road in 2015 and initially sold medical marijuana for the state legalized recreational use by adults. The others still in the works are High Haven at 106 Mall Drive and Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive.

The planning commission will have a public hearing on the drafted amendment Aug. 10, and a final decision from the council could come as soon as Aug. 21.

In other news, the council approved:

Amending an ordinance to allow hotel liquor licensees to offer individually packaged liquor in on-site markets.

Accepting a contract for traffic control equipment, highway lighting and utility location services from Champaign Signal & Lighting Company.

Purchasing a Vermeer SC70TX Stump Cutter from Vermeer Midwest through the Sourcewell Joint Purchasing Contract for $50,207.

Purchasing a new fuel management and pump system from Illinois Oil Marketing Equipment Inc. for $41,265

Releasing executive session minutes from June 6 and retained confidentiality of executive session minutes from June 21.

Authorizing a one-year extension to the parking license agreement between the Town of Normal and Normal Public Library for parking off of Fell Avenue and with Rutherford Suites for parking in the College Avenue parking deck.

