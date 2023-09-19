NORMAL — Normal's financial condition remains positive with strong revenue, a significant jump in the property tax base and future expenses tracking at or below budget expectations, the Normal Town Council heard Monday.

Finance Director Andrew Huhn gave an overview of the town's annual Financial Trend and Condition Report, which is used to track various tax revenues, expenditures and community growth.

"Last year was a good report, and it's much better this year," Huhn said.

The report is based on 35 indicators that are rated as positive, negative or unclassified (or nuetral). The indicators fall within six categories: community, revenue, expenditures, debt service, balance sheet and financial strategies.

Several community indicators were performing better than last year, including the unemployment rate, which, at 2.9%, is lower than most other municipalities and the state as a whole, Huhn said.

Assessed property value increased by 2.5% in 2021 to 7.2% in 2022 and the projected assessed value in 2023 is projected go up 21.1% change, largely because property tax abatements are ending for the Rivian car plant, Huhn said.

"I'm feeling good about it (the report)," Huhn said. "We have strong reserves, a lot of capital needs and so forth but I think we're in a good position to go into budget this year."

Huhn said construction permits are down 9.5% but the town expected that as the economy slows toward a possible recession.

"Honestly with the inflation rates coming down significantly over these last few months, it's hard to say how much of a recession we're going to incur, but it'll probably — from what I'm hearing — be a mild one in mid to late 2024," Huhn said.

Mayor Chris Koos said the report is reflective of the strength of the community and the work of the town's staff throughout the years.

"There's a lot of good, a lot of positive in the community and the state of Illinois and that's reflected in this, and it's such an incredibly concise look at the overall condition of our community," Koos said.

The 2022-23 Financial Trend and Condition Report will be available on the Town of Normal website Tuesday.

The report followed a presentation from Jamie Wilkie, a partner of the Lauterbach & Amen CPA firm, on the town's annual financial statements and audit report. Wilkie stated the audit was clean with no findings.

Archer Apartments

The town council also approved the annexation, rezoning and plans for the 136-unit Archer Apartments complex along Raab Road between Linden Street and Constitution Trail and Rockingham Drive.

The annexation and project development agreements for the 9.6-acre project were approved by the council in August.

The developer, Morton-based Ethos Design Build, is planning to build five three-story buildings and one two-story building immediately adjacent to Raab Road and a proposed clubhouse.

There would be 34 two bedroom units and 102 would have three bedrooms. The plans also include additional amenities like a fenced garden area, natural playground, fishing pier on a detention pond, large picnic patio and electric vehicle charging, according to town documents. Rents will start at $1,600 a month for a two-bedroom unit and $1,900 for a three-bedroom unit.

In addition, the council also approved a project to expand Raab Road to a three-lane road near the complex between Rockingham and Linden with a new pedestrian island at the intersection of Constitution Trail. A 10-foot-wide trail extension will be built along the north side of Raab Road from the main branch of the Constitution Trail to Linden to connect to the section of the trail that runs along Raab east to Carden Park. According to town documents, the town would contribute $100,000 toward the project and would install and maintain the landscaping on the pedestrian island. All other costs will be taken on by the developer. The improvements must be completed by July 15, 2024, according to town documents.

In other news council:

Allocated $100,000 for local matching support of the McLean County Regional Planning Commission Veterans Parkway Corridor Project funded by Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funds.

Authorized a license agreement addendum with Zencity to implement community surveys.

Authorized a contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for 2023 manhole rehabilitation for $218,055

Authorized a five-year agreement with Flock Safety to process automatic license plate reader data for $357,500 or $71,500 annually.

Authorized an agreement with the Hile Group Inc. for facilitation services and the creation of the Sustainability Plan (Vision 2050) of up to $87,000.

Acknowledged the town's support for a Safe Routes to School grant application for improvements at Chiddix Junior High School.

Authorized changes to the Robert G. Bone Historic Preservation grant program.

Authorized the purchase of a 2023 Ford F600 truck from Victory Lane Ford for $61,938.

Reapproved the final plat of the third addition to Trails on Sunset Lake.

Rezoned property at 1 University Court from single family residential (R-1B) to medium density multifamily (R-3A).

Authorized contracts for an integrated parking management system with Passport and Minuteman (Genetec LPR Equipment Reseller) to manage the town's parking garages and not to exceed $300,000.

Photos: 2023 Festival of Joy in downtown Bloomington