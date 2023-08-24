NORMAL — The Town of Normal will hold a public meeting to gather community input about the Gregory Street Trail from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in room 409 at Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Representatives from Normal and Hutchison Engineering will be available during the meeting to answer questions and gather feedback. Topics will include project need, design aspects and potential construction schedule.
Drawings, maps and aerial photography of the planned area for improvements will be provided. Meeting materials will be shared on Normal's website after the meeting.
The project is an approximately $1.2 million improvement to create a multi-use path on the north side of Gregory Street from Adelaide Street to Parkside Road, primarily funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Call 309-454-9578 for more information.
