NORMAL — A plan to redevelop property south of the railroad tracks in uptown Normal advanced Monday despite concerns about plans to restrict the use of natural gas for future homes and businesses there.

The plan for what once was called "Uptown 2.0" covers 7.37 acres bounded by Linden Street to the east, Irving Street to the south, Constitution Trail to the west and the railroad tracks to the north.

Among the ideas for promoting sustainability and livability was limiting the use of natural gas service, which some council members questioned.

"While there is a lot of good in this plan, requiring all electric is not something that I think the town should be doing," said Trustee Scott Preston. "By all means, if there are developers who choose to go that route I would applaud them for doing so. I don't personally believe that should be a mandate coming from us unto the developers (and) private sector."

Mayor Chris Koos said approval of the master plan does not codify anything but only acts as a recommendation for the town and staff to move forward. He added that climate change, which prompted the natural gas provision, is still an issue that needs to be addressed.

"We as a council, we as a country have an obligation to deal with a very looming problem that comes into our world and that's climate change," Koos said. "I'm not saying that particular language (on natural gas service) is part of that, but I do feel that we have to look at every opportunity to improve our energy use going forward if we're going to survive in this world."

Preston attempted to amend the plan to remove the natural-gas recommendations and requirements for larger developments to be PHIUS certified, which would require developers to adopt fully electric utility service into their properties. Passive House Institute US Inc. is a nonprofit organization that certifies housing projects throughout North America that use zero-carbon strategies in their developments.

Trustees Kathleen Lorenz and Andy Byars agreed with Preston, saying there needs to be some kind of flexibility to encourage developers.

"I want to honor the community collaboration that came together on the conceptual plan of Uptown South and leave it a what it was intended to be, which it was to do placemaking (with broad but not specific regulations) and that's the role of government," Lorenz said. "It's to create the canvas upon which then developers would come in and choose what is best practices given market (and) global conditions."

Trustee Chemberly Harris noted that as the state moves toward sustainable practices, more requirements may come. She also questioned the wisdom of revising a plan the town paid a consultant to do.

"My concern is if we're taking this type of report and changing the language, will we do that in any other case as well?" Harris said. "If anybody else brought us a report or recommendation of that type of nature."

Trustees Kevin McCarthy and Karyn Smith agreed and said they thought altering the plan at Monday's meeting would discredit the town's commitment to sustainability.

McCarthy said the town already has a sustainability plan, and residents expect the town to follow through with it.

"I am not in support of removing this language because it's simply been on the residents' mind for a very long time," he said.

Uptown South's future has been under consideration since 1999 as the historic downtown on the north side of the railroad tracks was redeveloped as uptown. The Uptown South plans were updated again in 2015 to reflect market changes.

Possible developments could include multistory buildings with ground-floor businesses and apartments above, and maybe a police station, grocery store or relocated Normal Public Library.

To learn more about the Uptown South master plan, visit normal-il.civilspace.io/en/projects/uptown-south-master-plan

Photos: 27th annual Glorious Garden Festival takes root in Bloomington-Normal Tending succulents Tropical Flowers Cactus Succulent Shed Climbing Onion 2023 Dan Anderson 1 GLORIOUS GARDENS 071523-blm-loc-gardenfest4 Video: Children's librarian Alex Bell talks about StoryWalk