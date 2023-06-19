NORMAL — More roadwork is about to hit Normal as street resurfacing projects pick up speed for the year.

The Normal Town Council on Monday approved a contract for over $1 million for road improvement projects with H.J. Eppel & Co. Inc. This is the third of three separate contracts proposed for the 2023 street resurfacing projects approved by the council on March 6 in the 2023-34 budget.

Trustees Kathleen Lorenz and Scott Preston were not in attendance. Everyone else voted for the contract.

The East College Avenue resurfacing contract was awarded by the council on May 15 and the 2023 general street resurfacing contract was awarded by the council on June 5.

The street resurfacing project will repair street segments needing milling and resurfacing with a hot mix asphalt overlay along with other work, including concrete curb and gutter replacement and pavement patching. There also will be adjustments and replacement of various water and sewer structures.

Work is expected to begin in June or July with anticipated competition date of Oct. 16.

The list of street segments includes the following:

Ruston Avenue

Orlando Avenue from Main to School streets

Miles Lane

Aurora Way from Miles Lane to Alden Drive

Gregory Street from School Street to Fell Avenue

North Fell Avenue from Sycamore to Lincoln streets

Norwood Avenue from Fell Avenue to Lincoln Street

Dial Court

Douglas Street from Cole Street to Oglesby Avenue

Lincoln Avenue from Cole Street to Oglesby Avenue

Oglesby Avenue from Beech Street to Lincoln Avenue

The total cost of the project is $1,093,516 and was one of two bids received by the town. The second bid was from Rowe Construction for $1,242,119.

City Manager Pam Reese said the funding used for this project will be pulled from the motor fuel tax fund. Across all three resurfacing projects the town will be contracting out 4.5 miles of roads to be resurfaced across town.

Trustee Karyn Smith did ask if the town will address the roads and alleys in the Savannah Green neighborhood, which Reese said was still under design by town staff but will be voted on later this year by council.

"We have other projects happening as well, intersection work and things (like that), so there'll be more road projects coming down the pike, but in terms of resurfacing this is our third and final contract for the year," Reese said.

Housing navigator

The council approved funding for a housing navigator at Mid Central Community Action with the use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The housing navigator would guide individuals and families looking for housing assistance programs, which could include funds toward mortgage down payments and rent, housing rehabilitation, Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility modifications and more.

According to town documents, some of the housing navigator duties include creating databases that would be shared among partnering agencies, coordinating housing coalition activities, working with landlords to establish affordable rental units, and identifying additional grant opportunities.

Reese said the housing navigator would be an employee of and housed at Mid-Central Community Action for two years and the costs of the position would be shared by both Normal and Bloomington, with the town paying a total of $55,000 and the city paying $71,000.

"We have not gone beyond any conversations except for ARPA funding for these two years, for this current and next year," Reese said. "If the position is proving to be as valuable as the community needs, then I'm certain Mid Central Community Action will talk to all the stakeholders and work out a plan on how to fund it in the future."

Smith said the role is a critical need at all income levels and could provide that support needed to navigate the housing market.

"It can be very complicated to try to navigate when something comes on market and it so quickly disappears before someone can sign a lease and make a valid housing decision," Smith said. "I'm fully supporting this."

To date, the town has used ARPA funds for many projects and initiatives, including support for a mobile health clinic, investment in public infrastructure, and a grant program for small businesses, according to council documents.

Trustee Chemberly Harris recused herself from the vote because she sits on Mid Central Community Action's board of directors.

In other action, the council also approved a sixth addition to the Heather Ridge subdivision, which is part of the North Bridge development located at the southwest corner of Ziebarth and Pipeline roads on the town's north side.

The addition will pertain to almost 12 acres on the west side of Heather Ridge and would connect Corrigan Way to Stanfield Lane and include 44 lots for detached, single-family homes, according to town documents.

Town Planner Mercy Davidson said there is still enough space in the area for another addition, assuming the housing demand keeps up.

"There's a lot of demand but I think the higher interest rates are still discouraging some people," Davidson said. "The pace of construction is not quite matching the pace of final platting. Maybe that will change but right now they're not evenly matched."

According to town documents, the original preliminary plan for the land was approved in 2000 and consisted of three areas: the North Bridge subdivision, the Heather Ride subdivision and the Northfields subdivision.

The most recent final plat within Heather Ridge was the fifth addition, which was approved in 2016.

